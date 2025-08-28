SLK vs SKN Prediction for Match 15, Caribbean Premier League 2025

SLK vs SKN: Saint Lucia Kings eye the top spot on the points table with a win in the upcoming game against the Patriots.

The first half of the league stage in the Caribbean Premier League 2025 has seen some amazing games. One match is scheduled to take place next. The defending champion Saint Lucia Kings will take on the 2021 champion St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 15th clash of this season. The game has a scheduled start of 4:30 AM IST on Friday (August 29), taking place at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

The Kings are placed third on the table with six points. They have two wins and are coming off a win. This win will give them a chance to grab the top spot, which they will be eyeing here. The Patriots have already lost four matches and are in the bottom two. They lost the last game played between the two, a few days back. This game is crucial for their survival in the race for qualification.

SLK vs SKN: Match Info.

· Series: Caribbean Premier League 2025

· Match: Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN), Match 15

· Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

· Time: 4:30 AM IST

· Date: August 29, 2025 (Friday)

SLK vs SKN: Head-to-Head: SLK (10) – SKN (6)

The upcoming game will be the 17th clash between these two sides. Saint Lucia Kings are leading with 10 wins as compared to six for the Patriots.

SLK vs SKN: Pitch Report

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a good venue for batters. It is a high-scoring venue, and the average score is likely to be around 175-180. The surface is flat, and bowlers will find it hard to get going. The boundaries at square are not big, and the outfield is also very good.

SLK vs SKN: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

SLK vs SKN: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday evening in St. Lucia will show some sign of passing showers, with the highest temperature to be at 29°C in the evening. The expected humidity is to be around 70 percent with the wind speed reaching up to 16 km/h.

SLK vs SKN: Predicted XIs:

Saint Lucia Kings XI: T. Seifert (wk), J. Charles, A. Auguste, R. Chase, T. David, A. Jones, D. Wiese (c), K. Gaston, K. Pierre, T. Shamsi, O. Thomas

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots XI: E. Lewis, A. Fletcher, R. Rossouw, Md. Rizwan (wk), K. Mayers, J. Holder (c), N. Bidaisee, Abbas Afridi, N. Shah, W. Salamkheil, A. Nedd

SLK vs SKN: Probable Best Batter

Saint Lucia Kings: Ackeem Auguste played a match-winning knock in the last game and scored 73. That helped his team chase down a 200+ total, and he will be looking to take that form forward.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Andre Fletcher is the leading scorer for the Patriots. He has scored 186 runs in just six innings at a strike rate of 130.06. He is a dangerous batter at the top and can win the game single-handedly.

SLK vs SKN: Probable Best Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings: Captain David Wiese will have an important role. Especially as a bowler, he knows these conditions and has done well with 4 wickets so far.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Waqar Salamkheil has once again proved why he is a demanded player in the CPL. With 10 wickets in six games, he is a leading wicket-taker. His ability with new and old balls will be key in overcast conditions.

SLK vs SKN: Last Five Matches Results

Saint Lucia Kings: NR, W, L, NR, W

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: L, L, L, W, L

SLK vs SKN Prediction: In the last five matches, the Patriots have won only one game. They have been struggling with the form. The issue is with the non-performance of the big names. The Patriots need to find a way to give a performance as a unit and try to get the best of the conditions.

Saint Lucia Kings have a great squad. You won't find many players in the top scoring or wicket-taking chart, but they get performances from everyone. This is their home venue, and they know the conditions and angle, and that will give them a slight edge. Saint Lucia Kings are currently favorites to win this game.

