SL-W vs SA-W Prediction Match 18, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

SL-W vs SA-W Prediction: Sri Lanka Women are searching for their first win of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

After a horrible defeat by ten wickets in their opening game, South Africa Women have shown great resilience to record three back-to-back wins, which has helped them to move to no. 3 on the table. Now, one more win will push them to the top of the table, which is what Laura Wolvaardt and her team will aim at. South Africa Women will take on Sri Lanka Women in match no. 18.

This game will be live from R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 17 (Friday) at 3 PM IST. With three consecutive wins, South Africa will look to carry on their winning momentum forward. Sri Lanka are in slightly difficult shape. They have two points in four games and three more matches left to play. If they want to give a shot to a place in the semis. They need to win all three matches.

SL-W vs SA-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women, Match 18

· Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 17, 2025 (Friday)

SL-W vs SA-W: Head-to-Head: SL-W (6) – SA-W (16)

Sri Lanka and South Africa have faced 25 matches in women's ODIs. South Africa have recorded 16 wins in total, while Sri Lanka have won six games, and the other three matches have been abandoned.

SL-W vs SA-W: Pitch Report

R. Premadasa Stadium has been a good batting wicket, and Sri Lanka showed it in the last game, scoring 258 runs before the rain washed out the game. The pitch has help for the bowlers as well. Fast bowlers will have pace, and spinners will get grip and turn. But with the venue having the history of producing low-scoring games, chasing teams have had the better record.

SL-W vs SA-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

SL-W vs SA-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday shows scattered thunderstorms with 50 percent precipitation. The temperature will be as high as 29°C with 18 kmph wind speed and 77-85 percent humidity.

SL-W vs SA-W: Last Five Results

Sri Lanka Women: L, L, A, L, NR

South Africa Women: L, L, W, W, W

SL-W vs SA-W: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka Women: H. Perera, C. Athapaththu (c), V. Gunaratne, H. Samarawickrama, K. Dilhari, N. de Silva, A. Sanjeewani (wk), P. Wathsala Badalge, S. Kumari, M. Madara, I. Ranaweera

South Africa Women: L. Wolvaardt (c), T. Brits, A. Bosch, A. Dercksen, M. Kapp, S. Jafta (wk), C. Tryon, N. de Klerk, M. Klaas, T. Sekhukhune, N. Mlaba

SL-W vs SA-W: Probable Best Batter

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu finally had a fifty in the last game. She can be very destructive if she is in good confidence.

South Africa Women: South Africa have had an all-round performance with the bat. But Tazmin Brits has been the most impactful performer for them in the recent few matches.

SL-W vs SA-W: Probable Best Bowler

Sri Lanka Women: Inoka Ranaweera has a big job to do. She has shown good form and has been at her best in wicket-taking. She has used the conditions well and is taking wickets regularly.

South Africa Women: Nonkululeko Mlaba has been the pick of the bowlers for South Africa. She has taken the most wickets this edition for her team and is getting more purchase from the wicket than others. South African bowlers.

SL-W vs SA-W Today’s Match Prediction: The history shows that South Africa have dominated Sri Lanka whenever these sides have met in women's cricket. That is something we can expect in this game as well. Because Sri Lanka have been performing below the standard of this competition. They had a decent display in the last game, but it won't be enough.

South Africa have more contributions with the bat than any other team. They have five batters with a fifty in this tournament, which is more than any team. They have also found a way to get over the line, and that form will take them forward. Hence, South Africa Women are expected to beat Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!