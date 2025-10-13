SL-W vs NZ-W Prediction Match 15, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

SL-W vs NZ-W Prediction: Sri Lanka Women are searching for their first win of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

The first half of the group stage of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has come to an end, and every team has almost played half of their group matches. Now every win or defeat will impact the points table. The next game will be played between Sri Lanka Women and South Africa Women. This game will be live from R. Premadasa Stadium on October 14 (Tuesday), starting at 3 PM IST.

Sri Lanka have played three games and have not won any game so far. They have four more games to play, and to qualify for the semis or stand a chance, they need to win all four games with a good margin. So, this game is a must-win contest for them. New Zealand had their first win in the last game, when they beat Bangladesh Women by 100 runs. They also need this win to stay in the race for the knockouts.

SL-W vs NZ-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, Match 15

· Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 14, 2025 (Tuesday)

SL-W vs NZ-W: Head-to-Head: SL-W (2) – NZ-W (13)

In total, these two sides have played 16 games in women's ODIs. New Zealand have bagged 13 wins as compared to two wins for Sri Lanka, and one game has been abandoned.

SL-W vs NZ-W: Pitch Report

The wicket in Colombo has been a good wicket for the bowlers. It has helped the fast bowlers get early swing and seam, and the overcast conditions have also played in favor of the pacers. Spinners have also been in the game because of the slowness of this surface, which produces spin and grip. The team that wins the toss should bowl first to use the early conditions.

SL-W vs NZ-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

SL-W vs NZ-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday in Colombo shows a 25 percent chance of rain at the start of the game. The highest temperature of the day will reach 29°C with a moderate wind speed of 10 kmph and 71 percent humidity.

SL-W vs NZ-W: Last Five Results

Sri Lanka Women: L, L, L, NR, L

New Zealand Women: W, W, L, L, W

SL-W vs NZ-W: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka Women: H. Perera, C. Athapaththu (c), H. Samarawickrama, V. Gunaratne, K. Dilhari, N. de Silva, A. Sanjeewani (wk), D. Vihanga, S. Kumari, U. Prabodhani, I. Ranaweera

New Zealand Women: S. Bates, G. Plimmer, A. Kerr, S. Devine (c), B. Halliday, M. Green, I. Gaze (wk), J. Kerr, R. Mair, L. Tahuhu, E. Carson

SL-W vs NZ-W: Probable Best Batter

Sri Lanka Women: Harshitha Samarawickrama looked good in the chase against England and played well for her 35 off 37. She must have gained confidence with that and will look to play another good innings here.

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine is the top scorer in this tournament. With 260 runs, she has one century and two half-centuries in three innings and will be looking for another crucial knock here.

SL-W vs NZ-W: Probable Best Bowler

Sri Lanka Women: Inoka Ranaweera has played two games, and she already has seven wickets. She is bowling slow and getting good turn, while her line is very tight, producing more options to take wickets.

New Zealand Women: Lea Tahuhu has been the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. She has seven wickets in three innings, and she is taking wickets with the new ball.

SL-W vs NZ-W Today’s Match Prediction: The record between these two teams shows that New Zealand Women have been very dominant over Sri Lanka Women. They have won more than 90 percent of the games between the two, and all win margins are either 7 wickets or more or more than 70 runs. Even in the current tournament, New Zealand have lost two games, but still, they have shown more consistency overall. The batting units for both teams make a big difference. We believe New Zealand Women will win this game on Tuesday in Colombo.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!