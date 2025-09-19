SL vs BAN Prediction, Match 1, Super Four, Asia Cup 2025

SL vs BAN Prediction: The Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 will begin with a clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Dubai.

The six-time winner Sri Lanka were expected to qualify from their group, and they did it in grand fashion. Charith Asalanka and his men have qualified with three consecutive wins and will be looking to carry on the winning momentum into the Super Four. Sri Lanka are scheduled to face Bangladesh in the first game of Super Four. This match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 20 (Saturday) at 8 PM IST.

The top two teams in the Super Four will be the finalists. Hence, every game is important here. Sri Lanka will be confident, as they already beat Bangladesh in the last game between the two in this tournament. Bangladesh had a struggle while making it to the Super Four. But now, they can't afford to make mistakes, because it can hurt their chances to qualify for the final.

SL vs BAN: Match Info.

· Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

· Match: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Match 1, Super Four

· Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

· Time: 8:00 PM IST

· Date: September 20, 2025 (Saturday)

SL vs BAN: Head-to-Head: Sri Lanka (13) vs Bangladesh (8)

Sri Lanka have an upper hand over Bangladesh in the shorter format. They have won 13 out of 21 matches between the two sides, while the remaining 8 games have ended in favor of Bangladesh.

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report

The wicket in Dubai is a paradise for the spin bowlers, as it will tear down as the game goes on. The cracks will open, which will create uneven bounce occasionally and fast turn. However, batters will have to spend some time and cash on the loose balls. Batting second has been the go-to option here in evening matches.

SL vs BAN: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV & FanCode (App or website)

SL vs BAN: Weather Report

It will be another humid evening in Dubai on Saturday, as the temperature is expected to be hovering between 33 and 35°C. The predicted wind speed is to be around 12-14 km/h with 62 percent humidity.

SL vs BAN: Last Five Results

Sri Lanka: L, W, W, W, W

Bangladesh: W, NR, W, L, W

SL vs BAN: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka: P. Nissanka, K. Mendis (wk), K. Mishara, K. Perera, C. Asalanka (c), D. Shanaka, K. Mendis, W. Hasaranga, J. Liyanage, D. Chameera, N. Thushara

Bangladesh: T. Hasan Tamim, L. Das (c & wk), S. Hassan, T. Hridoy, J. Ali, S. Hossain, N. Hasan, N. Ahmed, R. Hossain, M. Rahman, T. Ahmed

SL vs BAN: Probable Best Batter

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka have some really good top-order batters, and Kusal Mendis showed brilliant form in the chase against Afghanistan. He will be the one to watch out for.

Bangladesh: Litton Das needs to take the charge for Bangladesh. If he can stay for a while, he can score quickly and put pressure on Sri Lanka.

SL vs BAN: Probable Best Bowler

Sri Lanka: Nuwan Thushara is coming off a match-winning effort from Afghanistan. His opening burst put the brakes on Afghanistan and restricted them from getting off to a good start.

Bangladesh: On the basis of the last game, Nasum Ahmed will be the one to watch out for. The left-arm spinner will love bowling against right-handers like Mendis and Nissanka, who are Sri Lanka's premier scorers.

SL vs BAN Prediction: The battle is on, and two good sides who have played consistently against each other are playing this game. So, they would know about the strengths and weaknesses of their opponent. Bangladesh have limited firepower with the bat, which is a thing to worry about for them. Sri Lanka have players in good form.

Kusal Mendis scoring runs must be a confidence booster for them. Now, they have all top three batters with runs under their belts. Sri Lanka have a better pace attack, while Bangladesh have a good spin unit. But Sri Lanka's batting unit gives them an edge, and we believe they might get a win on Saturday.

