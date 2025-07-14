SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction for Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2025, 3rd T20

SL vs BAN: This game will decide the winner of the ongoing T20I series.

SL vs BAN: Bangladesh had an incredible performance in the second T20I, which has helped them to level the T20I series 1-1. The third and final game, which will decide the winner of the series, will be played on July 16 (Wednesday) at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Sri Lanka had a poor batting collapse, and they were bowled out for just 94 runs.

Can Bangladesh continue what they did in Dambulla and win a historic series? This will be tough because Bangladesh have always been guilty of inconsistency. They had a brilliant bowling performance, but the batting is still a concern. As the senior players are not scoring much.

For Sri Lanka, they had an off day, and they might look to forget it and move on. Their batters couldn't buy much time on the field, and too many errors cost them the game. The hosts will look to address these issues and come hard to win the final game and the series.

SL vs BAN: Match Info.

· Tournament: Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2025

· Match: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20

· Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

· Time: 7:00 PM IST

· Date: July 15, 2025 (Wednesday)

SL vs BAN: Head-to-Head Stats: SL (12) – BAN (7)

The dominating win in the second game was the seventh win for Bangladesh over Sri Lanka in T20 internationals. Overall, these sides have been against each other 19 times; Sri Lanka have won 12 times.

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report

The wicket at Premadasa Stadium has always been a bowler-friendly wicket, with the pitch offering turn and grip. The old ball is expected to stick more to the surface, making it hard to time the ball. The decision of batting first can be ideal here because chasing can be hard. The first-inning average score here is 142 in T20Is.

SL vs BAN: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV and FanCode (App or website)

SL vs BAN: Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts thunderstorms for Wednesday evening in Colombo with a 65 percent chance of rain. The temperature is to be around 28°C with a moderate wind speed of 18 km/h. Meanwhile, the humidity is likely to be between 70 and 75 percent.

SL vs BAN: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka (SL): Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando

Bangladesh (BAN): Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

SL vs BAN: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis (Captain), Litton Das

· Batter: Pathum Nissanka

· All-rounders: Charith Asalanka, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Rishad Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Dasun Shanaka

· Bowlers: Nuwan Thushara, Md, Saifuddin, Maheesh Theekshana

Dream11 Prediction: The hammering win in the second game must have taken Bangladesh's confidence to the sky. They had a tremendous bowling display, but they need to deliver a special performance in the coming game. Sri Lanka are still the favorites to win this game because of the home conditions.

Sri Lanka might look to make some changes to their playing XI and bring back specialist batters in place of the out-of-form players. They still have an all-round team, and their record against Bangladesh has been brilliant. That is why Sri Lanka have a slight edge going into this contest.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!