SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction for Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2025, 3rd ODI

SL vs BAN: Bangladesh have certainly found some hope as they bagged a great win in the second ODI by 16 runs. This was their first win on the ongoing tour, which must have lifted their confidence for the world's good. They were in a tricky position after an average batting performance, but the maiden fifer by Tanvir Islam helped the visitors get a win.

Now, the series is even, with both sides having won one game each. The final ODI will decide the winner of the series. This match has a scheduled start of 2:30 PM IST on Tuesday at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka have a clean record to maintain at home.

But they need to bounce back after a defeat in the second game. They made a couple of changes to their playing XI for the second game, which didn't work. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will have a big chance in front of them to register a blockbuster series win in Sri Lanka.

SL vs BAN: Match Info.

· Tournament: Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2025

· Match: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI

· Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

· Time: 2:30 PM IST

· Date: July 08, 2025 (Tuesday)

SL vs BAN: Head-to-Head Stats: SL (44) – BAN (13)

Bangladesh have now won a total of 13 games against Sri Lanka in the 50-over format. There have been 45 matches between these Asian sides. Sri Lanka have won 44 games, and two matches have ended without a result.

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report

Pallekele International Stadium has hosted 47 ODIs and has a first-inning average score of 244 runs. 17 matches have been won batting first, while the chasing side have won 27 games. This venue offers challenging conditions while batting first, and there might be some dew in the evening, making it slightly better to bat on.

SL vs BAN: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV and FanCode (App or website)

SL vs BAN: Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts light rain with 25 percent precipitation on Tuesday afternoon. The maximum temperature in the day will be 29°C with a moderate wind speed of 18 km/h, whereas the humidity will be between 70 and 75 percent.

SL vs BAN: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka (SL): Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera

Bangladesh (BAN): Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto. Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk). Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

SL vs BAN: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis

· Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Tanzid Hasan, Kamindu Mendis, Parvez Hossain Emon

· All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (Captain). Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Charith Asalanka (Vice Captain)

· Bowlers: Tanzim Shakib, Asitha Fernando, Tanvir Islam

Dream11 Prediction: Now the third game is expected to be closer after the two teams wining one each. Bangladesh have bowled better with their fast bowlers, whereas the Sri Lankan spinners have done well. It is about the batting of the two teams that have crumbled so far.

Sri Lanka still have the home conditions on their side. Because of the rain, the toss will be important, and bowling second can give some advantage. However, the overall record is in favor of the hosts, and Sri Lanka might start as favorites.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!