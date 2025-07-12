SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction for Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2025, 2nd T20

SL vs BAN: Sri Lanka will have a chance to win yet another series against Bangladesh.

SL vs BAN: Bangladesh had yet another poor show with the bat in the first of three T20Is, which ended in yet another defeat for them on this tour. Sri Lanka managed an easy win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series and will be eyeing a complete clean sweep against Bangladesh across formats.

These two sides will be facing each other for the second time in this series on Sunday at 7 PM. Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will host this contest. Kusal Mendis has been exceptional, and after winning the Player of the Series in ODI, he bagged the Man of the Match in the first T20I.

Sri Lanka rested some key players, and they might be back for the second game. Bangladesh have been making mistakes in their batting, and they are playing too many bad shots. The visitors have a last chance to avoid another series defeat.

SL vs BAN: Match Info.

· Tournament: Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2025

· Match: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20

· Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

· Time: 7:00 PM IST

· Date: July 13, 2025 (Sunday)

SL vs BAN: Head-to-Head Stats: SL (12) – BAN (6)

Sri Lanka have won 66 percent of the games played between the two sides. In 18 T20Is, the Sri Lankan team have been victorious 12 times, whereas Bangladesh have won six matches so far.

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report

The weather forecast indicates a 25 percent chance of light rain on Sunday evening in Dambulla, which might be a concerning sign for this game. The temperature will decline up to 27°C with an average wind speed of 14 km/h, whereas the humidity will be crossing 70 percent.

SL vs BAN: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV and FanCode (App or website)

SL vs BAN: Weather Report

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium has a history of offering spin wickets, which get even slower as the game goes on. The average first-innings score here is between 145 and 150, with the team batting second having a better win ratio. There have been 26 T20Is at this venue, 11 won by the team batting first and 15 by the chasing side.

SL vs BAN: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka (SL): Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh (BAN): Litton Kumar Das (c & wk), Mohammad Naim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Md Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

SL vs BAN: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera

· Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy

· All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Dasun Shanaka (Vice captain), Rishad Hossain, Charith Asalanka (Captain)

· Bowlers: Jeffrey Vandersay, Taskin Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh will be under a lot of pressure as they are on the verge of losing yet another series. They only have the chance if they can bat well. Mustafizur Rahman didn’t play the first game, and he might be back, which might strengthen their bowling unit.

Sri Lanka have been brilliant in both departments, and their top order is making sure that they get a good start. Pathum Nissanka has been slightly off-color in the white-ball format, but others have stepped up. Sri Lanka’s middle order has also done well. That is why they are favorites to win the second T20I.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!