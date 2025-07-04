SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction for Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2025, 2nd ODI

SL vs BAN: Bangladesh found themselves in a must-win situation after losing the first ODI from a position which only they could do. From 100/1, they were restricted to 105/8 in a span of 5 overs. They were on course to chase the target but lost seven wickets for just four runs. That was a remarkable comeback from Sri Lanka to win the first ODI.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will now come up against each other for the second round. The second match will kick off at 2:30 PM on Saturday (July 5) afternoon at the same venue, R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After winning the first game, Sri Lanka will be keen for another series win.

On the other hand, Bangladesh and their management will be very disappointed after the horrible collapse they had in the first game. Their bowlers did their job, but the batters need to take more responsibility.

SL vs BAN: Match Info.

· Tournament: Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2025

· Match: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI

· Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

· Time: 2:30 PM IST

· Date: July 05, 2025 (Saturday)

SL vs BAN: Head-to-Head Stats: SL (44) – BAN (12)

With a win in the first ODI, Sri Lanka have taken their win tally to 44 matches against Bangladesh in the 50-over format. Overall, these sides have played 58 games, and Bangladesh have been the winner in 12 of those, and two games have been abandoned.

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report

The pitch at Premadasa Stadium is expected to produce yet another bowling-friendly pitch. The surface is on the slower side, which tends to get hard to bat on as the game goes on. However, the first innings is still a better time to bat. Hence, the team that wins the toss should look to bat first.

SL vs BAN: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV and FanCode (App or website)

SL vs BAN: Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts a 30 to 35 percent chance of rain throughout the afternoon on Saturday in Colombo. The maximum temperature in the day will be 31°C with a moderate wind speed of 18 km/h, and the humidity is expected to be between 65 and 70 percent.

SL vs BAN: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka (SL): Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga

Bangladesh (BAN): Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto. Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (wk). Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

SL vs BAN: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis, Litton Das

· Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Tanzid Hasan, Kamindu Mendis

· All-rounders: Charith Asalanka (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga (Vice Captain). Mehidy Hasan Miraz,

· Bowlers: Tanzim Shakib, Maheesh Theekshana, Taskin Ahmed

Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh had a great chance to win the first game, but they failed to do that. That is why they are a very difficult opponent to beat in their own conditions. They knew the conditions and used them to best effect. With multiple wicket-taking options, they have made a best-suited bowling attack for these conditions.

But Bangladesh have not been batting well. They lost the second test because of the poor batting, and that was repeated in the first ODI as well. That is what they need to rectify, which looks a bit difficult as of now. Hence, Sri Lanka will start as strong favorites to win the game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!