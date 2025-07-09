SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction for Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2025, 1st T20

SL vs BAN: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series.

SL vs BAN: Bangladesh have not enjoyed any success on their tour of Sri Lanka and have lost the Test and ODI series. Can they challenge the hosts in the shortest format? The three-match T20I series will commence on Thursday (July 10). This contest is slated to be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

After Najmul Hossoin Shanto in Tests and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in ODIs, it will be Litton Das in T20Is who will lead Bangladesh. Sri Lanka will be high on confidence after winning consecutive series. But the injury to Wanindu Hasaranga will force them to change their plans, as he was a vital cog of the white-ball team and did well in ODIs.

Sri Lanka have added Jeffrey Vandersay to the squad. Kusal Mendis had a great ODI series, and he will be looking to use that form in T20Is. Bangladesh are struggling with consistency with the bat, and they need performance from their batting side.

SL vs BAN: Match Info.

· Tournament: Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2025

· Match: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st T20

· Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

· Time: 7:00 PM IST

· Date: July 10, 2025 (Thursday)

SL vs BAN: Head-to-Head Stats: SL (11) – BAN (6)

The upcoming match will be the 18th encounter between these two sides in T20 internationals. So far, Sri Lanka have registered 11 wins as compared to six for Bangladesh.

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report

If it rains, the pitch will be under cover, and there will be early moisture to exploit for the fast bowlers. But the ball will come quickly on the bat, and batters can play their shots well. The spinners can be hard to negotiate because of the pitch conditions, and it will be ideal to bat first in such conditions.

SL vs BAN: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV and FanCode (App or website)

SL vs BAN: Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests a strong prediction of rain on Thursday evening in Pallekele, which can play as a spoilsport. Meanwhile, the temperature will be around 26°C with a moderate wind speed of around 6 km/h. The humidity is expected to reach over 80 percent in the evening.

SL vs BAN: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka (SL): Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Ehsan Malinga, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh (BAN): Mohammad Naim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Kumar Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

SL vs BAN: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera

· Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon

· All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Dasun Shanaka (Vice captain), Charith Asalanka (Captain)

· Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh have been guilty of making too many batting mistakes. There is no batter in their camp who is scoring consistently, while Sri Lanka have the likes of Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, who are scoring consistently. That is a big difference between the two sides.

Adding to that, these conditions are very hard to bat in, as bowlers are dominating. That is where Sri Lanka are using them pretty well. They have players who know these conditions very well and have done well. That is why we believe Sri Lanka will win the first T20I on Thursday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!