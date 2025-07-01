SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction for Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2025, 1st ODI

SL vs BAN: Sri Lanka won the test series 1-0, and Bangladesh are up for revenge.

SL vs BAN: The two-match test series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was a closely fought series which ended in favor of the hosts. They won the second game to win the series 1-0. Now the format will change; some players will change, but the excitement will be even higher. These The format will be 50-over, but the challenge will be the same.

The first two matches of the series will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The scheduled start for the first game is at 2:30 PM on Wednesday afternoon. Najmul Hossain Shanto's resignation from the captaincy has brought some new challenges to Bangladesh. Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be the one to take them forward in ODIs.

Sri Lanka will welcome some of their match-winners in this series. They are already high on confidence and will have a strong squad to follow the plans. It is expected to be a great series between two top Asian sides.

SL vs BAN: Match Info.

· Tournament: Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2025

· Match: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI

· Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

· Time: 2:30 PM IST

· Date: July 02, 2025 (Wednesday)

SL vs BAN: Head-to-Head Stats: SL (43) – BAN (12)

The two Asian sides have been involved in 57 battles in the 50-over format, including some in the ICC ODI World Cups. Sri Lanka have an edge, as they have bagged 43 wins overall. Bangladesh have had some below-par performances and have won 12 games, whereas two games have had no results.

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report

R. Premadasa Stadium is a brilliant venue for the slow bowlers because of the dampness in the pitch. This surface tends to break down, and the roughness in the pitch makes the ball grip and turn sharply. Spinners have enjoyed bowling here, and we might see something similar in this game. A total of 176 ODIs have been played here, with the team batting first having won 96 of them and 68 ending in the chasing side.

SL vs BAN: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV and FanCode (App or website)

SL vs BAN: Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts a 25 to 30 percent chance of rain with thunderstorms in Colombo on Wednesday afternoon at the start of the game. The temperature will rise up to 30°C with the moderate wind speed of 19 km/h. During the evening the humidity will be around 65 percent.

SL vs BAN: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh (BAN): Tanzid Hasan, Md. Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (wk), Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

SL vs BAN: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis, Litton Das

· Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Tanzid Hasan

· All-rounders: Charith Asalanka (Captain), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Rishad Hossain, Wanindu Hasaranga

· Bowlers: Asitha Fernando, Taskin Ahmed

Dream11 Prediction: It is expected to be a great battle because both teams have the same strengths. Bangladesh have a better pace attack, but Sri Lanka have a strong and long batting unit. That will add more spice to this contest. Sri Lanka know these conditions in and out and have been successful at home.

Bangladesh need a good batting performance, which has been their biggest issue while playing away from home. But statistically and because of the recent performances, Sri Lanka are the prime favorites to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!