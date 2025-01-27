Shan Masood Reflects on Pakistan's Defeat, Calls for Team Adaptation and Learning

Multan: Pakistan captain Shan Masood addressed his team's shortcomings after their 120-run defeat to West Indies in Multan, admitting that recurring issues, such as letting lower-order batters score freely, cost them dearly, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Despite the loss, Masood emphasized the importance of learning from mistakes and staying brave in challenging conditions.

Reflecting on West Indies' tail-end contributions, Masood said, "I think the only option left was to bring the fast bowler on and maybe have a crack. Yes, they batted well, but we have to learn too. It's been a habit [letting the lower order score runs], it happened in South Africa as well," as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

The Pakistani skipper also addressed the debate surrounding the Multan pitch and whether a change in approach to such surfaces is necessary. However, Masood backed the conditions, pointing out that Pakistan had won three of their last four Tests on similar wickets.

"We've won three out of four Tests, but even in the game we've lost, on the first day we were in the position we wanted, even better maybe when we had them eight down. One bad performance can't have a domino effect. We still have to be brave and replicate conditions. Even when we fail, there are a lot of learnings. Now we realise as a team that one extra wicket, one extra partnership, can have a huge effect on the game," he said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Masood emphasized the need for domestic cricket to mirror these challenges, as they prepare players for international cricket.

"100%. It's a game of all stakeholders. We should also appreciate the players for throwing themselves in the den without preparation. But I think domestic cricket also will be played like this. We won three out of four matches in these conditions, and we dominated the first hour of the first day here as well. It's very important," he added.

The captain also spoke about the mindset needed for batters to succeed on such challenging pitches. He praised the proactive approach of players like Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, and Babar Azam, who played with intent even when big scores were hard to come by.

"We've seen encouraging signs, batsmen being proactive like Saud and Rizzy getting fifties. Even my fifty was off 60 balls; Babar played proactively as well yesterday. It's about realizing that you might not get hundreds here, but even 30s and 40s contribute to winning situations. Kraigg Brathwaite was the ideal example yesterday," Masood explained.

Despite the disappointment of the loss, Masood's remarks highlight the team's commitment to improving and adapting to tough situations, both on and off the field.

Jomel Warrican and the rest of the West Indies' spin attack turned the tables on Pakistan, dismantling their batting line-up for a mere 133 runs in Multan, their first win on Pakistani soil since 1990. It took the visitors just over an hour on the third day to decimate Pakistan's final six wickets, with a brief 39-run stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha offering some resistance. The win also levelled the series, a triumph built on masterful spin bowling, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The writing was on the wall for Pakistan early on, as Kevin Sinclair struck just three balls into the day, coaxing Saud Shakeel into edging a delivery that spun away sharply to first slip. The pressure mounted in the very next over when nightwatchman Kashif Ali was undone by Warrican, who snuck the ball through his defense to trap him in front, leaving the hosts in disarray.

Rizwan and Agha fought valiantly to weather the storm, attempting to steady the innings against the relentless West Indies spinners. With Kemar Roach sidelined due to injury, the visitors leaned heavily on their spin trio, who tightened their grip on the game. Rizwan punished the occasional loose delivery, but these were few and far between, as the suffocating pressure from the spinners left Pakistan struggling to break free.

The seventh-wicket partnership held firm for 12 overs before Warrican delivered the breakthrough. A low, skidding delivery struck Agha on the back pad in line with the stumps, leaving the umpire with an easy decision and exposing Pakistan's fragile tail.

Warrican wasn't done yet. He soon accounted for Rizwan, who misjudged a delivery that drifted in and breached the bat-pad gap, scattering the stumps. The end was now inevitable. Gudakesh Motie removed Noman Ali, and Warrican fittingly claimed the final wicket, as Sajid Khan dragged one onto his stumps. Warrican finished with another five-wicket haul, taking his series tally to an impressive 19 wickets.

The West Indies erupted in celebration, with Warrican's signature thigh-thumping celebration serving as a symbolic reminder of how the visitors had outplayed Pakistan at their own game. It was a sweet moment of triumph, sealing a well-deserved win for the men in maroon. (ANI)