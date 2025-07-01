SF vs SEA Dream11 Team Prediction for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 22

SF vs SEA: Three spots have been booked in the playoffs of the ongoing Major League Cricket 2025, and the other three teams are fighting for one remaining spot. Every game will have its importance from this stage. The upcoming game will bring San Francisco Unicorns up against Seattle Orcas.

These two teams will be up against each other at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, in the game starting at 4:30 AM IST on July 2 (Wednesday). The Unicorns are coming off a defeat in the last game, but they are still at the top of the ladder and have confirmed a berth in the next round.

Hence, they will be looking to maintain their top position to finish in the top two and qualify for Qualifiers. But this game will decide the fate of Seattle Orcas. They are currently staying at fourth and have four points. They need this win to get two more points, which can keep their hopes alive for qualifying.

SF vs SEA: Match Info.

· Tournament: Major League Cricket 2025

· Match: San Francisco Unicorns (SF) vs Seattle Orcas (SF), Match 22

· Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

· Time: 4:30 AM IST

· Date: July 02, 2025 (Wednesday)

SF vs SEA: Head-to-Head Stats: SF (3) – SEA (1)

San Francisco Unicorns have crossed paths with Seattle Orcas in the Major League Cricket. The Unicorns have a great record, as they have won three games in total, and the Orcas have come up with one win. The Unicorns have won the last three games between the two sides.

SF vs SEA: Pitch Report

This is the first game to be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground this season. It is a good venue for batters with a first-inning average score of 167 in the MLC. This venue is traditionally good for the team batting first, with a win percentage of 73 percent. Hence, we can see the team looking for bat first after winning the toss.

SF vs SEA: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

SF vs SEA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday evening in Florida suggests light rain with a 20 percent chance. The temperature will be as high as 29°C with a moderate wind speed of around 11 km/h. In the evening, the humidity index is likely to be around 70-75 percent during the game time.

SF vs SEA: Predicted XIs:

San Francisco Unicorns: Finn Allen, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Romario Shepherd, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Short (captain), Hassan Khan, Jahmar Hamilton (wicket-keeper), Haris Rauf, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett

Seattle Orcas: Josh Brown, Shayan Jahangir (wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Sikandar Raza (captain), Aaron Jones, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen, Jasdeep Singh, Ayan Desai, Harmeet Singh, Waqar Salamkheil

SF vs SEA: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Finn Allen, Shayan Jahangir

· Batters: Jake Fraser McGurk, Shimron Hetmyer

· All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Kyle Mayers (Vice-Captain), Matt Short (Captain), Romario Shepherd, Hassan Khan

· Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Xavier Bartlett

Dream11 Prediction: San Francisco Unicorns have been brilliant this season, and they have a great record against Seattle Orcas. Though they are coming off a defeat in the last game, it was a close one, which could have ended in their favor as well. But the Orcas are coming off two great wins.

Shimron Hetmyer finished both matches for them. These wins came at the right time, and they will be high on confidence. Can they win three in a row? But as of now, the form and momentum are with San Francisco Unicorns and they might start as favorites.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!