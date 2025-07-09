SF vs NY Dream11 Team Prediction for Major League Cricket 2025, Eliminator

SF vs NY: The qualifier match between Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom was completely washed out, which saw the Freedom making it to the final on the basis of their standings in the group stage. Now, the Super Kings will face the winner of the Eliminator in the Challenger Round. The coming game will be played between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns.

This Eliminator game has a scheduled time of 5:30 AM on July 10, taking place at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. It is the must-win contest, and the team losing will be knocked out. Both teams have had contrasting performances. MI New York only won three games, but because of the better NRR.

But can they finally deliver something good here? The Unicorns have been pretty impressive and will be feeling confident heading into this game. This match will decide the future of these sides, and we are in for a cracking contest here.

SF vs NY: Match Info.

· Tournament: Major League Cricket 2025

· Match: San Francisco Unicorns (SF) vs MI New York (NY), Eliminator

· Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

· Time: 5:30 AM IST

· Date: July 10, 2025 (Thursday)

SF vs NY: Head-to-Head Stats: SF (4) – NY (0)

San Francisco Unicorns and MI New York have come up against each other four times overall. The Unicorns have been successful all four times, while MINY are in search of their first win.

SF vs NY: Pitch Report

Because of continuous rain, the outfield might be a bit slower, and there might be dampness on the surface, which can create the variable bounce. However, the conditions to bat in the first innings will be tough, which is likely to ease out as the game goes on.

SF vs NY: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

SF vs NY: Weather Report

The last game was completely rained out, and there is a 30 percent chance of rain for this game as well. The temperature will be as high as 30°C with a moderate wind speed between 12 and 14 km/h, while the humidity will be in excess of 70 percent.

SF vs NY: Predicted XIs:

San Francisco Unicorns: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short (c), Finn Allen (wk), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Romario Shepherd, Hassan Khan, Hammad Azam, Xavier Bartlett, Karima Gore, Brody Couch, Ben Lister

MI New York: Monank Patel (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Quinton de Kock, Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, George Linde, Tajinder Dhillon, Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult, Tristan Luus, Kunwarjeet Singh

SF vs NY: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran (Vice captain), Finn Allen

· Batters: Monank Patel, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Kieron Pollard

· All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Matthew Short (Captain), Hassan Khan

· Bowler: Xavier Bartlett, Trent Boult

Dream11 Prediction: MI New York have been guilty of losing too many games and are very inconsistent this season. San Francisco Unicorns have already beaten them twice. But the stage is totally different now, and one small error can cost big. That is where the experience of handling pressure comes in.

But the form and momentum are currently favoring the Unicorns because they have been pretty good throughout this edition. They have more players in good form, while MI New York keep on making changes to their squad. That is why San Francisco Unicorns might start this game as favorites.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!