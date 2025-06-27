SEA vs NY Dream11 Team Prediction for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 18

SEA vs NY: The stage is set, and the third edition of Major League Cricket is approaching the knockout round. San Francisco Unicorns have already qualified for the playoffs, and the other five teams will fight for the remaining spots. The upcoming encounter is a virtual knockout game, which will feature two sides in a fighting for survival.

This clash will see a face-off between the two finalists of the inaugural season. MI New York and Seattle Orcas will be up against each other. The match will be live from Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, starting at 5:30 AM IST on June 28.

These teams have played five matches each and are in the bottom half of the points table. The Orcas are struggling for their first win. They have slipped to the bottom after losing all five matches. MI New York are not far behind. They have a solitary win in five games and are desperate to win this contest. The team that suffers a defeat here will be pushed near elimination.

SEA vs NY: Match Info.

· Tournament: Major League Cricket 2025

· Match: Seattle Orcas vs MI New York, Match 18

· Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

· Time: 5:30 AM IST

· Date: June 28, 2025 (Saturday)

SEA vs NY: Head-to-Head Stats: SEA (1) – NY (3)

These two sides have come up against each other in four MLC games, including one this season. MI New York has registered wins in three games, while Seattle Orcas have one win.

SEA vs NY: Pitch Report

Grand Prairie Stadium has been a high-scoring venue, and already teams have scored and chased 200+ totals here this season. It is excellent to hit sixes and boundaries because of its dimensions. Bowlers will have a hard job in their hands. Using more slower-ones and cutters can be a good option here. The toss can be crucial because teams generally prefer to chase here.

SEA vs NY: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

SEA vs NY: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday evening in Dallas predicts partly cloudy conditions. The temperature is predicted to be around 31°C with an average wind speed going up to 13 km/h. The expected humidity is likely to be between 50 and 55 percent.

SEA vs NY: Predicted XIs:

Seattle Orcas: David Warner, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (c), Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Sujit Nayak, Harmeet Singh, Gerald Coetzee, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Cameron Gannon

MI New York: Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Michael Bracewell, Nicholas Pooran (c), Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Sunny Patel, Tajinder Dhillon, Trent Boult, Nosthush Kenjige, Naveen-ul-Haq

SEA vs NY: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen

· Batters: David Warner, Kieron Pollard, Monank Patel

· All-rounders: Kyle Mayers (Captain), Michael Bracewell (Vice Captain), Harmeet Singh

· Bowlers: Naveen-ul-Haq, Gerald Coetzee

Dream11 Prediction: These two teams have been going through a tough season. Seattle Orcas look to have lost confidence, and they are unable to put up their best playing XI. The losing has become a habit now, and they have not been able to gain momentum in any game, which has cost them big defeats.

MI New York also have similar stories, but they have one win, which came against the Orcas. They registered a 7-wicket win. That will surely be on their mind, and they will have a psychological edge over the Orcas. That is why the match odds are slightly favoring the MI New York.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!