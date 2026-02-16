Scotland vs Nepal Prediction, Match 33, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

West Indies and England have qualified for the Super 8 round from Group C. The other three teams from this group have been unlucky and have to leave the tournament early. Nepal have been good patches and they will play their first game of the tournament against Scotland. This contest will be live from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7 PM IST on February 17 (Tuesday).

Nepal had the game in their pocket against England, but they failed in the final moments. But after that, they had two poor games. Meanwhile, Scotland had one good game against Italy, but in the other two matches, they surrendered. Both sides have been eliminated, but can they end the tournament with a good win?

SCO vs NEP: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Scotland vs Nepal, Match 33

· Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

· Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 17, 2026 (Tuesday)

SCO vs NEP: Head-to-Head: SCO (1) – NEP (1)

The upcoming contest in Mumbai will be the third time they face each other in the shorter format. Both sides have managed to win one game each.

SCO vs NEP: Pitch Report

Wankhede Stadium is a good venue for the batters. But as seen in recent matches, the wicket has gripped a little bit. The best time to bat will be in the first innings, because the wicket will break later on. The average score here is around 165-175.

SCO vs NEP: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

SCO vs NEP: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday evening in Mumbai will be humid, with the humidity index around 68 percent. The temperature is predicted to be around 25°C with a moderate wind speed of 16 kmph.

SCO vs NEP: Last Five Results

Nepal: W, W, L, L, L

Scotland: L, L, L, W, L

Scotland vs Nepal: Predicted XIs:

Scotland: G. Munsey, M. Jones, B. McMullen, T. Bruce, R. Berrington (c), M. Leask, M. Watt, M. Cross (wk), O. Davidson, B. Currie, B. Wheal

Nepal: K. Bhurtel, A. Sheikh (wk), D. Airee, R. Paudel (c), A. Sheikh, L. Bam, G. Jha, S. Kami, N. Yadav, Karan KC, S. Lamichhane

SCO vs NEP: Players to Watch out for

Nepal: Dipendra Singh Airee is the only player for Nepal who has looked comfortable in this tournament. He has scored runs against tough bowling units and has also produced wicket-taking spells.

Scotland: Michael Leask has been the standout performer for Scotland in this tournament. His contribution with bat and ball has made a difference for the team.

Scotland vs Nepal Today’s Match Prediction: Both teams would be disappointed with their performances in this tournament. But with Nepal, they have looked miserable with the bat in the last two games. Apart from the game against England, they have not looked comfortable in the other two games. Meanwhile, Scotland have been better with their form.

They have performed well and shown some fights against bigger oppositions. Their bowlers have also done well overall, whereas Nepal have failed in both departments. The toss will be crucial because the team that will bat first might have an edge in this game. But Scotland will be favorites going into this contest.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!