SA vs UAE Prediction, Match 34, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Get ready for another action-packed day in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, with an exciting triple header. The action starts in Group D, where in-form South Africa are ready for the challenge from the United Arab Emirates. This contest will be live from Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 18 (Wednesday) at 11 AM IST. South Africa are already in; they have won all three group games so far.

The Proteas had a tremendous last game, and they thrashed New Zealand by seven wickets. Aiden Makram played a captain's knock and took his team over the line. Most of their players are in good form, and we might see another dominating performance from them. Meanwhile, the UAE have been eliminated after losing two of their three games, but they can be a challenging competitor on their day. Even South Africa would want a tough game before the Super 8 round.

SA vs UAE: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : South Africa vs United Arab Emirates, Match 34

· Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

· Time : 11:00 AM IST

· Date : February 18, 2026 (Wednesday)

SA vs UAE: Head-to-Head: SA (0) – UAE (0)

The upcoming game in Delhi will be the first T20I game between South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

SA vs UAE: Pitch Report

The wicket at Arun Jaitley Stadium is a paradise for the batters. It is one of the hardest venues for the bowlers, and shorter boundaries add another challenge for the bowling side. It is very hard to defend here. The average first-inning score here is around 165-175. The team that will bowl first will have a slight edge in this game.

SA vs UAE: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

SA vs UAE: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Delhi will be sunny, with a humidity index between 35 and 45 percent. The highest temperature will reach 26°C with a moderate wind speed of 6 kmph.

SA vs UAE: Last Five Results

United Arab Emirates: L, L, L, W, L

South Africa: W, L, W, W, W

South Africa vs United Arab Emirates: Predicted XIs:

South Africa: Q. de Kock (wk), A. Markram (c), D. Brevis, R. Rickelton, D. Miller, T. Stubbs, C. Bosch, M. Jansen, K. Rabada, K. Maharaj, L. Ngidi

United Arab Emirates: A. Sharma (wk), S. Khan, Md. Waseem (c), A. Sharafu, S. Haider, H. Kaushik, S. Singh, H. Ali, Md. Arfan, J. Siddique, Md. Jawadullah

SA vs UAE: Players to Watch out for

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem is the leading batter for UAE. He has performed consistently with the bat against different oppositions and can score quickly in the powerplay.

South Africa: The way Aiden Markram performed in the last game, he was unstoppable. That is where he will be the one to watch out for. His ability to take the game away makes him a big wicket.

South Africa vs United Arab Emirates Today’s Match Prediction: There is no match between these two sides in any aspect of the game. South Africa have an experienced bunch of players. Their batters are among the best in the world, and the pace attack has the likes of Jansen, Rabada, Nortje, and Ngidi. The form of these players is also very good.

They know the conditions in India, which has helped them a lot to perform. The UAE have 3-4 good players, but as a unit, they might not be able to compete. South Africa are the pre-tournament favorites, and they are expected to win this game against the UAE.

