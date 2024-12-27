SA vs PAK 1st Test: Bosch's Record Knock and Rabada-Jansen's Fiery Spell Dominate Day 2

Centurion: With dejected expressions, Pakistan walked off the SuperSport Park field after losing three wickets on Day 2 of the opening Test against South Africa on Friday.

As bad light brought the day's play to an early close, Pakistan's scoreboard read 88/3, trailing by two runs. Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel remained unbeaten on 16 (34) and 8 (8), respectively.

Corbin Bosch emerged as South Africa's star performer on Day 2, acknowledging the fans with a wave as he returned to the dressing room after a dazzling display at Centurion.

Bosch's record-breaking 81* off 93 deliveries propelled South Africa to a total of 301, securing a valuable 90-run lead. His unbeaten knock set a new record for the highest score by a number-nine batter on debut.

South Africa then set out to bowl with intent, aiming to make early inroads. Pakistan's opening pair, Saim Ayub and skipper Shan Masood, provided a promising start with a 49-run partnership.

The duo seemed poised to chip away at the deficit before Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen turned the tide with impactful spells.

Rabada struck first, delivering a sudden burst of pace that outdid Ayub (27), who edged the ball. Masood (28) soon followed, nicking one to Tristan Stubbs at third slip off Jansen's bowling.

Pakistan's first-innings standout, Kamran Ghulam (4), failed to make a mark in his second outing. Jansen, extracting bounce from a good length, induced an edge off Ghulam's bat, which was safely held by Ryan Rickelton at gully.

As the final hour proved costly for Pakistan, Babar and vice-captain Saud Shakeel stood firm, stabilising the innings and preventing further setbacks.

Earlier in the day, Aiden Markram continued to lead South Africa's batting effort, supported by skipper Temba Bavuma (31) and David Bedingham (30), who added valuable contributions.

Pakistan clawed back with the dismissals of Bavuma and Bedingham, Bosch's commanding strokeplay shifted the momentum firmly in South Africa's favour, guiding the hosts to a competitive total of 301. —ANI