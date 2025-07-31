SA-C vs AUS-C Dream11 Team Prediction for World Championship of Legends 2025, 2nd Semi-final

SA-C vs AUS-C: Pakistan Champions earned the ticket to the finale after India Champions withdrew from playing the first semifinal against them. That means the World Championship of League 2025 will have a new winner. Now, the action moves on to the second semifinal. It will put Australia Champions against South Africa Champions in a high-profile game. The action starts at 9 PM IST on July 31, taking place at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

It has been a great season for AB de Villiers and his team. They have only lost one group game. De Villiers has already recorded two centuries, including one against Australia Champions in the league stage. South Africa Champions are in great rhythm and are looking very good heading into this contest. Australia Champions had tough group standings, and they will have to put up their best performance to create the match out of this.

SA-C vs AUS-C: Match Info.

· Tournament: World Championship of Legends 2025

· Match: South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions, 2nd Semi-final

· Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

· Time: 9:00 PM IST

· Date: July 31, 2025 (Thursday)

SA-C vs AUS-C: Head-to-Head Stats: SA-C (1) – AUS-C (1)

The second semifinal will be the third time that these two teams will be facing each other. Australia Champions won the first game between these two sides, while South Africa Champions won one this season.

SA-C vs AUS-C: Pitch Report

The weather forecast for Thursday in Birmingham suggests partly cloudy conditions. The maximum temperature will reach up to 18°C with the expected humidity index of 60 percent. Meanwhile, the wind will reach as high as 18 km/h in the afternoon.

SA-C vs AUS-C: Live Streaming Details (South Africa)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

SA-C vs AUS-C: Weather Report

Edgbaston is considered a pretty good batting wicket, which will get slower with time. The history suggests that the team that bats first has a better record here. The average first-inning score here is 145, but as seen in this tournament, we expect a score around 165-170.

SA-C vs AUS-C: Predicted XIs:

South Africa Champions (SA-C): AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, Hashim Amla. Henry Davids, JP Duminy, JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk (wk). Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso (c), Imran Tahir

Australia Champions (AUS-C): D’ Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Ben Dunk (wk), Daniel Christian. Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve OKeefe

SA-C vs AUS-C: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Ben Dunk

· Batters: AB de Villiers (Captain), Chris Lynn, Hashim Amla

· All-rounders: Darcy Short (Vice captain), Dan Christian, Jon Jon Smuts. JP Duminy, Wayne Parnell

· Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Aaron Phangiso

Dream11 Prediction: After considering the current form and performance, South Africa Champions are looking like a more settled side. Largely, it's the way De Villiers has batted and has scored 305 runs in four innings. The 75-run all-out in the last game must have broken the confidence for Australia. They failed with the bat, which has been their story this season.

Their batters have not been able to adjust to the pace which is demanded. But they still have players who can perform well. But as of now, South Africa Champions will start this game as firm favorites.

