Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Prediction Match 16, WPL 2026

Two champions are all set to take on each other in the next game of the WPL 2026. The two-time winner Mumbai Indians are gearing up to take on the second-season champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This contest will be live at 7:30 PM IST on January 26 (Monday) at BCA Stadium. These two teams are meeting for the second time this season, and the first meeting saw RCB-W edging past MI-W by three wickets.

Nadine de Klerk played a gem of a knock in that game. But the last game didn't go well for Smriti Mandhana and co., and they suffered their first defeat ahead of the playoffs. But they still have players in good form. On the other hand, MI-W are in search of momentum. They have three defeats on the bounce. But you can take MI-W lightly at any point. They will be confident to turn things in their favor.

RCB-W vs MI-W: Match Info.

· Tournament : Women’s Premier League 2026

· Match : Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, Match 15

· Venue : BCA Stadium, Vadodara

7:30 PM IST

· Date : January 26, 2026 (Monday)

RCB-W vs MI-W: Head-to-Head: MI-W (4) – RCB-W (4)

There have been 8 matches played between these two champion sides. But there is nothing to separate these sides, as both teams have recorded four wins.

RCB-W vs MI-W: Pitch Report

If we look at the matches played at this venue this season, the wicket has played well. The ball is coming well because of the consistent bounce and not much help for the bowling side. The new ball will have some movement, but that is the only thing for the bowlers. After the first few overs, batters will dominate the game.

RCB-W vs MI-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

RCB-W vs MI-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Monday evening in Vadodara will be clear with some dew. The temperature is predicted to be around 27°C with a moderate wind speed of 8 kmph and 52 percent humidity.

RCB-W vs MI-W: Last Five Results

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: W, W, W, W, L

Mumbai Indians Women: W, W, L, L, L

RCB-W vs MI-W: Predicted XIs:

RCB Women: S. Mandhana (c), G. Harris, G. Voll, R. Yadav, N. de Klerk, R. Ghosh (wk), G. Naik, A, Reddy, S. Patil, S. Satghare, L. Bell

MI Women: H. Matthews, S. Sajana, Sciver-Brunt, H. Kaur (c), R. Firdous (wk), N. Carey, A. Kaur, V. Sharma, S. Ismail, P. Khemnar, S. Gupta

RCB-W vs MI-W: Top Players

RCB Women: Nadine de Klerk made the difference between these two when they met last time. She has been in good form and will be the one to watch out for.

MI Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt has been in red-hot form. She has three half-centuries already and also has taken crucial wickets with the ball.

RCB-W vs MI-W Today’s Match Prediction: RCB-W had a winning streak of five matches, but the last game seems to have broken their momentum. They had a wake-up call ahead of the playoffs. But they need to be back on the winning track. MI-W are struggling badly at this time, but whenever they are put under pressure, they have come out well.

That is why they are two-time champions. Hence, it will not be wise to take them lightly. RCB-W seem to have lost a bit of batting form, which can go against them. But because it is a must-win game, we believe MI-W will come hard and will win this game.

