Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Prediction Match 15, WPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a dream start to the fourth edition of the Women's Premier League, and they have booked a playoff spot. But can they take it one step forward and become the first finalist of the WPL 2026? RCB-W have three more games to play, and one more win can increase their chances to make it to the final. In the next game, RCB-W are scheduled to lock horns with Delhi Capitals.

This contest will be live from BCA Stadium on January 24 (Saturday) at 7:30 PM IST. RCB-W have already beaten DC-W in a couple of games back, and in the form, they are in, they can do it once again. DC-W seem to have found their rhythm back, and they hammered the defending champion, Mumbai Indians, and collected two important points. Hence, we will see DC-W putting efforts to get points here, because they are in contention of playoffs.

RCB-W vs DC-W: Match Info.

· Tournament : Women’s Premier League 2026

· Match : Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 15

· Venue : BCA Stadium, Vadodara

BCA Stadium, Vadodara · Time : 7:30 PM IST

· Date : January 24, 2026 (Saturday)

RCB-W vs DC-W: Head-to-Head: DC-W (5) – RCB-W (3)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals have locked horns in 8 games until now. DC-W lost the last meeting between the two but still are ahead with five wins as compared to RCB-W's three wins.

RCB-W vs DC-W: Pitch Report

The wicket in Vadodara has proved to be a great batting wicket. The bowlers can extract early movement, but after a few overs, the movement will be minimal. However, the spinners will have some grip from the wicket, but it won't be much. The average score here should be around 165-175, which can be challenging.

RCB-W vs DC-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

RCB-W vs DC-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday evening in Vadodara will be clear, with the temperature to be 27°C. The expected humidity index to reach 48 percent with 10 kmph wind speed.

RCB-W vs DC-W: Last Five Results

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: W, W, W, W, W

Delhi Capitals Women: L, L, W, L, W

RCB-W vs DC-W: Predicted XIs:

RCB Women: S. Mandhana (c), G. Harris, G. Voll, R. Yadav, N. de Klerk, R. Ghosh (wk), G. Naik, P. Rawat, S. Patil, S. Satghare, L. Bell

UPW Women: L. Wolvaardt, S. Verma, L. Lee (wk), M. Kapp, J. Rodrigues (c), N. Prasad, L. Hamilton, M. Mani, S. Rana, S. Charani, N. Sharma

RCB-W vs DC-W: Top Players

RCB Women: Lauren Bell has been the most consistent player for RCB-W. She has set the tone in every game with a new ball and put the opposition under pressure.

DC Women: Lizelle Lee has been in great form at the top. She has played several useful knocks with the bat. One more good knock can put her team in dominating position.

RCB-W vs DC-W Today’s Match Prediction: Fans expected a close contest as both teams are coming off with winning momentum. Though RCB-W have a perfect combination across both aspects. They have six batters with a fifty this season, which is the most by a team. With the ball, they have 3 bowlers among the top wicket-takers this season.

That is the reason that RCB-W will start this game as firm favorites. But they can't take DC-W lightly. They didn't let Mumbai Indians get settled in the previous and produced a dominating performance. They will also be keen to carry it on. But RCB-W are in great form, and we believe that they can win this game.

