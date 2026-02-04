Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Match Final Prediction, WPL 2026

After a wait of almost one month and 21 high-profile T20 games in the WPL 2026, the fourth edition has reached its final stage. Two teams who managed to stay consistent through all ups and downs have qualified for the final. The second edition winner, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, were the best side in the group round. That helped them to qualify for the final.

Delhi Capitals Women had a long route. They managed to sneak past Mumbai Indians to qualify for the playoffs. Then, they beat Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator, and now, they will be facing RCB-W in the final showdown. This contest will be live in Vadodara from 7:30 PM IST on February 5 (Thursday) at BCA Stadium. This will be the fourth straight final for DC-W in the WPL.

They have lost all three finals, including one against RCB-W in 2024. So, they have unfinished business to complete, and Jemimah Rodrigues and her team will look to do it on Thursday to end the long wait. Everything will be on the stake, and no team can afford to make any mistake.

RCB-W vs DC-W: Match Info.

· Tournament : Women’s Premier League 2026

· Match : Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, Final

· Venue : BCA Stadium, Vadodara

BCA Stadium, Vadodara · Time : 7:30 PM IST

· Date : February 05, 2026 (Thursday)

RCB-W vs DC-W: Head-to-Head: RCB-W (3) – DC-W (6)

The final will be the tenth WPL game between these two franchises. Delhi Capitals Women have won 6 games until now, whereas Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have managed 3 wins.

RCB-W vs DC-W: Pitch Report

The wicket has been very good for the batting sides. Teams have used their conditions well, and bowlers have found it hard. It is important to get a good start with the ball because early on, the ball will move a bit. Spinners will get a slow grip, but it will not be much. Overall, batters have dominated at this venue.

RCB-W vs DC-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

RCB-W vs DC-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday evening in Vadodara predicts no clouds, but the conditions will be humid. The temperature will go down to around 28°C with the expected wind speed of 10 kmph and average humidity between 50 and 55 percent.

RCB-W vs DC-W: Last Five Results

Delhi Capitals: W, W, L, W, W

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: W, W, L, L, W

RCB-W vs DC-W: Predicted XIs:

DC Women: S. Verma, L. Wolvaardt, L. Lee (wk), J. Rodrigues (c), M. Kapp, N. Prasad, C. Henry, S. Rana, M. Mani, S. Charani, N. Sharma

RCB Women: G. Harris, S. Mandhana (c), G. Voll, R. Yadav, R. Ghosh (wk), N. de Klerk, P. Vastrakar, A. Reddy, S. Satghare, S. Patil, L. Bell

RCB-W vs DC-W: Top Players

RCB Women: Nadine de Klerk will be key for RCB-W. As seen in recent games, the middle order has done the bulk of the scoring, and De Klerk is a powerful hitter. Then, being a death bowler, she gets more chances to take wickets.

DC Women: Captain Jemimah Rodrigues is a clutch performer under pressure. She delivered in the Eliminator, and with the form she is in, her contribution will be important in the final.

RCB-W vs DC-W Today’s Match Prediction: It is an all-or-nothing game. Both teams will be looking to put their all into it and produce a better show. RCB-W have done well overall, but in the games where their top order has gotten out cheaply, their middle order has failed. So, it is very important for Smriti or Harris to start well.

But from a bowling point of view, RCB-W are very strong. Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare are good with the new ball. Then Shreyanka Patil and co. are working well in the middle. That is where DC-W might struggle. Though they are in the top five, and that gives them an edge. The bowling unit for DC-W is also pretty decent. Hence, we believe Delhi Capitals Women have more chances of winning the final.

