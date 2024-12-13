Ricky Ponting Hails Travis Head, Compares Him to Adam Gilchrist Ahead of Brisbane Test

Brisbane [Australia]: Ahead of the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the Gabba, ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting has heaped praise on left-handed batter Travis Head, comparing him to former cricketer Adam Gilchrist.

Ponting commended Head's bold batting approach and match-winning consistency during his conversation with host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review.

Head delivered a remarkable performance in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, earning the Player of the Match award for his stunning 140, which helped level the series at 1-1.

"He's on the way to being one of those [greats]. I don't think you can call him a great just yet. That's no knock on what he's doing, because what he's doing has been spectacular. And a lot of the time, it's been when his team has needed him the most," Ponting remarked, as quoted by the ICC.

Over the past 18 months, Head has been a formidable opponent for India, including his magnificent 163 in the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2023 and his match-winning 137 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup decider later that year.

Ponting highlighted Head's knack for performing in high-pressure situations, referencing his crucial knocks against India, as well as his centuries in Brisbane and Hobart during the most recent Ashes series in Australia.

"Think about the World Cup semi-final, the World Cup final, World Test Championship, Ashes in Australia a couple of years ago. Big moments are when Travis has found a way to stand up," Ponting said.

Ponting compared Head to his former teammate Gilchrist, renowned for his aggressive strokeplay and ability to rise to the occasion when his team needed him most.

Gilchrist revolutionised cricket with his swashbuckling batting and fearless approach at the crease after his debut in 1996. He inspired a generation of wicket-keeper-batters and was a key player in the dominant Australian side that won three Cricket World Cups and numerous other trophies during their golden era.

"The obvious one is Gilly. The way that Head plays is very similar to the way Gilchrist played, albeit a couple of positions higher in the batting order. Gilly batted at six or seven, and Travis is doing his damage at No.5. I love sitting back and watching him play. It's quite refreshing to see someone play that way. It doesn't matter what the situation is; Travis is going to come out and play the same way, and I love that," Ponting said.

Ponting also reflected on Head's 141-ball 140-run innings in Adelaide, which showcased his ability to thrive under pressure. With India clawing their way back into the match by taking two quick wickets, Head's fearless batting shifted the momentum, steering Australia from 101/3 to a commanding total.

"It's Travis's attitude that allows him to play the way he does," Ponting said. "He's not scared of getting out. He doesn't worry about a negative result. He only sees the positive outcome in everything he does."

Head's heroics in Adelaide have propelled him to No.5 in the latest ICC Men's Test batting rankings. (ANI)