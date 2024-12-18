Ravichandran Ashwin Retires from Test Cricket: Pravin Amre Praises His Remarkable Career

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Pravin Amre expressed his feelings following off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the longest format of the game after the completion of the Brisbane Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 on Wednesday.

India's celebrated off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed his decision to retire from international cricket moments after the Brisbane Test ended in a draw.

"I just now got the news of Ashwin's retirement. What a career he had like more than 539 test cricket wickets across all formats. he always is a good student of the game and I think in fact like entire of Indian cricket will miss him and he was a very intelligent cricketer. I'm sure in his second inning also he will do a great job for himself and any team or wherever he plays," Pravin Amre said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier, Ashwin appeared alongside India's captain Rohit Sharma at the post-match press conference to announce his decision. Speculation about his retirement began to build when he became emotional and was hugged by Virat Kohli.

Ashwin played 106 Tests, taking a staggering 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and scored 3,503 runs. His contributions to Indian cricket extend far beyond these impressive statistics.

He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history and the second-highest for India, behind Anil Kumble (619). He also has the second-most five-wicket hauls in Tests, after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (67).

Ashwin was instrumental in India's dominance in Test cricket, especially during their rise to the top between 2014 and 2019.

In limited-overs cricket, Ashwin played 181 matches, taking 228 wickets. He featured in 116 ODIs, claiming 156 wickets with best figures of 4/25 and scoring 707 runs. In 65 T20Is, he took 72 wickets, with best figures of 4/8, and scored 184 runs.

With 765 international wickets across formats, Ashwin is India's second-highest wicket-taker, behind Kumble (953). He was also part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad and the 2013 Champions Trophy team.

Ashwin's retirement marks the end of a remarkable era, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire future generations. (ANI)