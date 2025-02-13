Rajat Patidar Named RCB Captain for IPL 2025, Ushering New Era of Leadership

Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar has been appointed as the new captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, marking a new era for the franchise.

Patidar, known for his solid batting, now shoulders the responsibility of leading RCB in their pursuit of IPL glory. His appointment continues the rich legacy of leadership at the club, following in the footsteps of cricketing greats such as Rahul Dravid, Kevin Pietersen, Anil Kumble, Daniel Vettori, Virat Kohli, and Faf du Plessis.

RCB has long been home to some of the most influential leaders in the game, and Patidar's elevation to the role reflects the team's faith in his abilities. With his tactical awareness and fearless approach, he will look to guide the team to success and cement his place among the franchise's iconic captains. Fans are eager to see how he embraces this challenge and leads RCB in their quest for a maiden IPL title.

Rajat Patidar has captaincy experience as a part of Madhya Pradesh (MP) team across all formats. In last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he led MP to the finals and played a crucial role in their campaign with 428 runs in 10 matches at an average of 61.14, strike rate of over 186 and five fifties, ending as second-highest run-getter in the tournament.

Patidar's game against spin and ability to tonk sixes against them has been a standout feature of his game.

He has been one of RCB's standout Indian talents since 2022, scoring 799 runs in 24 innings at an average of 34.73 and a strike rate of 158.84, with a century and seven fifties. His century against LSG during 2022 IPL eliminator is a standout knock, making him first uncapped player with a century in IPL playoffs.

Last season for RCB, he scored 395 runs in 13 matches at an average of over 30 and strike rate above 177, with five fifties. His fiery knocks were crucial in RCB's late surge into playoffs after just one win in first eight games.

He has also played an ODI and three Tests for India, having made his international debut against South Africa in 2023-end, playing a fiery 22-run knock.

In Tests, he struggled against England at home last year, with just 63 runs across six innings and best score of 32. (ANI)