Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction, Match 3, IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings have a lot to prove as they head into the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). CSK finished last in 2025 and will aim to get their hands on the trophy. But ahead of the season, they have been hit with a few injuries. Nathan Ellis has been ruled out, and his replacement, Spencer Johnson, will join after 5-6 games. MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis are also struggling with injuries. CSK will open their campaign with a game against Rajasthan Royals.

This contest will be live on March 30 (Monday) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati at 7:30 PM IST. It will be an exciting game for the fans as RR's highest scorer, Sanju Samson, is in CSK, and CSK's second-highest wicket taker, Ravindra Jadeja, is in RR. Both sides are going through a transition phase with several youngsters, and they will be keen to have a winning start. But there are some interesting players like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ayush Mhatre, and Urvil Patel to watch out for.

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RR vs CSK: Match Info.

· Tournament : Indian Premier League 2026

· Match : Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 3

· Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

· Time : 7:30 PM IST

· Date : March 30, 2026 (Monday)

RR vs CSK: Head-to-Head: RR (15) – CSK (16)

These two teams have crossed paths 31 times in the Indian Premier League. The competition is very tight, as Chennai Super Kings have 16 wins and Rajasthan Royals have 15 victories.

RR vs CSK: Pitch Report

Barsapara Cricket Stadium is another venue, which has nothing much in it for the bowling side. It is an excellent deck, where the par score is close to 200. You need an extra 15-20 runs for your bowlers because the wicket settles down more. However, the overcast conditions to bowl early on would be better. Hence, bowling first can be a good option for this game.

RR vs CSK: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar

RR vs CSK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Monday evening in Guwahati shows chances of passing showers with 25 percent precipitation. The temperature is expected to be around 22°C, with a moderate wind speed of 11 km/h and 73 percent humidity.

RR vs CSK: Last Five Results

Rajasthan Royals: W, L, L, L, W

Chennai Super Kings: L, L, W, L, W

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: Predicted XIs:

RR: V. Suryavanshi, Y. Jaiswal, R. Parag ©, S. Hetmyer, D. Shanaka, R. Jadeja, D. Jurel (wk), J. Archer, S. Sharma, T. Deshpande, R. Bishnoi

CSK: R. Gaikwad ©, S. Samson (wk), A. Mhatre, M. Short, S. Dube, U. Patel, J. Overton, N. Ahmad, R. Chahar, K. Ahmed, M. Henry

RR vs CSK: Players to Watch out for

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson is coming off a dream campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026, where he finished with the Player of the Tournament award. He has been hitting the ball nicely, and he knows the bowlers he will face on Monday.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in good form at the domestic level. He has been preparing well for this season, and he will be the prime batter for RR in the absence of Samson.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Today’s Match Prediction: It is going to be a close contest, as both teams have plenty of youngsters. But CSK have several areas of concern. Without Nathan Ellis, they need to find someone good in death overs. The current squad, only Jamie Overton, is an option, who also leaks runs. Then, without Dewald Brevis, their middle-order batting will depend on Shivam Dube.

Sanju Samson is a big plus, but they need someone from the top to score big. For RR, their players have been playing with each other for a couple of seasons now. That is one area where they can have an edge. Ravindra Jadeja will give a great balance, and they have a more effective bowling unit than CSK with death-bowling options and good spinners. Hence, RR will start this contest as favorites over CSK.

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