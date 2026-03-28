Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Prediction, Match 5, PSL 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen made their debut with a game against Lahore Qalandars in the first game of the PSL 2026. But they failed to execute their plans and fell down poorly in the game. None of their batters adapted to the conditions, and they were bundled out for just 130 runs. Hence, they will be under pressure going into their next game. The Kingsmen will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in Lahore.

This match will be live from Gaddafi Stadium on March 29 (Sunday) with a scheduled start at 3 PM IST. Interestingly, the Gladiators are also coming off a defeat. They suffered a 14-run defeat against Karachi Kings. They had a chance at one point, when Shamyl Hussain was going hard, but they let the game slip away. They will fancy their chances against the Kingsmen in this game.

Read More

QUE vs HYK: Match Info.

· Tournament : Pakistan Super League 2026

· Match : Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, Match 5

· Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

· Time : 3:00 PM IST

· Date : March 29, 2026 (Sunday)

QUE vs HYK: Head-to-Head: QUE (0) – HYK (0)

The upcoming game will be the first ever meeting between Quetta Gladiators and Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League.

QUE vs HYK: Pitch Report

Gaddafi Stadium has already produced four high-scoring games in the PSL 2026. This is an excellent deck to bat on, and bowlers do not have much assistance from the wicket. The bounce is consistent, which allows the batters to play the shots on the up. The conditions will remain similar in both innings, and the average score here is around 170 and 185.

Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Not Televised in India

· Digital : No Streaming Platform

QUE vs HYK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday afternoon in Lahore will be clear and bright. The temperature will reach as high as 31°C, with a moderate wind speed of 8 km/h and 72 percent humidity.

QUE vs HYK: Last Five Results

Quetta Gladiators: W, W, W, L, L

Hyderabad Kingsmen: L

Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen: Predicted XIs:

QUE: S. Shakeel (c), S. Hussain, H. Nawaz, R. Rossouw, K. Nafay, B. McDermott (wk), T. Curran, A. Joseph, A. Daniyal, A. Ahmed, U. Tariq

HYK: S. Ayub, U. Khan (wk), M. Labuschagne (c), I. Khan, K. Perera, R. Mehmood, H. Khan, R. Meredith, H. Azam, Md. Ali, A. Javed

QUE vs HYK: Players to Watch out for

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub has been struggling with his batting form. But he is an x-factor who can win with bat and ball. That is why he is the most expensive local player in the PSL.

Quetta Gladiators: Shamyl Hussain made a stunning debut with a 21-ball fifty. He played some good shots between long-on and long-off, which shows that he can play well with the straight bat.

Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Today’s Match Prediction: These two sides suffered a defeat in their opening matches and will be under a little pressure. But the team with better performance on the day will get over the line. Quetta Gladiators have a good balance batting unit with players like McDermott and Curran coming to bat down the order.

Then, their bowling unit is also better than Hyderabad Kingsmen. Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq are Pakistan's best spinners currently, which adds to the strength of the Gladiators. For Hyderabad Kingsmen, it will be tough, because of the squads they have picked, which have no combination at all. Hence, Quetta Gladiators will start this game as the firm favorite.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!