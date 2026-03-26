QUE vs KAR Prediction, Match 2, Pakistan Super League 2026

The action in the PSL 2026 moves to the second contest of the season. Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings will be up against each other in Lahore. This contest will be live from Gaddafi Stadium on March 27 (Friday) starting at 7:30 PM IST. Both franchises have made some notable signings at the PSL 2026 auction. Quetta Gladiators under the captaincy of Saud Shakeel made it to the final of the last edition.

They suffered a defeat to Lahore Qalandars from a dominating position and missed a chance to win their second title. Tom Curran, Brett Hampton, and Sam Harper are new additions to the squad. The pair of Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed will be key for them. Karachi Kings finished fourth last season. David Warner and co. will be aiming for a better show than the last season. The inclusion of Adam Zampa and Moeen Ali will strengthen the squad, and they have a strong base of local players also.

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QUE vs KAR: Match Info.

· Tournament : Pakistan Super League 2026

· Match : Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, Match 2

· Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

· Time : 7:30 PM IST

· Date : March 27, 2026 (Friday)

QUE vs KAR: Head-to-Head: QUE (13) – KAR (7)

These two former champions have come up against each other 20 times in the PSL. Quetta Gladiators are leading the stats with 13 wins, whereas Karachi Kings have been victorious seven times.

QUE vs KAR: Pitch Report

The wicket in Lahore is pretty flat and offers consistent bounce. The ball comes nicely onto the bat. With shorter square boundaries and a fast outfield, it gives full value to batters to play their shots. The wicket is expected to settle down with time and will improve more. However, batting first and posting big totals has been key at this venue.

QUE vs KAR: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Not Televised in India

· Digital : No Streaming Platform

QUE vs KAR: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday evening in Lahore will be partly cloudy with the temperature likely to be at 27°C. The expected humidity is to be around 42 percent with a moderate wind speed of 8 km/h.

QUE vs KAR: Last Five Results

Quetta Gladiators: W, W, W, W, L

Karachi Kings: W, W, W, L, L

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings: Predicted XIs:

QUE: S. Shakeel ©, H. Nawaz, R. Rossouw, B. McDermott (wk), K. Nafay, B. Hampton, J. Khan, T. Curran, A. Ahmed, A. Daniyal, U. Tariq

KAR: D. Warner ©, M. Waseem, S. Agha, M. Ali, K. Shah, A. Khan (wk), S. Baig, A. Afridi, H. Ali, A. Zampa, M. Hamza

QUE vs KAR: Players to Watch out for

Karachi Kings: Moeen Ali has been among the top players in the franchise league. He comes with loads of experience and performs well. At this venue, his off-spin will also come in handy, and with the bat, he is very good.

Quetta Gladiators: Rilee Rossouw has the most runs as an overseas player in the PSL. He has always been a consistent scorer in this tournament and will be a key batter for Gladiators in this contest.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Today’s Match Prediction: Both teams will try to put up their combination in this game. The batting unit for Quetta Gladiators is largely dependent on Rossouw. The form of other batters is below-average, which can be an issue for them going forward. Then, their pace unit without Tom Curran is inexperienced. They will have high hopes from Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed, who are wicket-takers.

But Karachi Kings have a good batting unit. Warner and Salman Agha are in good form. Azam Khan and Khushdil Shah are proven power hitters. Muhammad Waseem and Moeen Ali bring international experience. With the ball, they have Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, and Mir Hamza. Overall, they are looking very settled and are expected to beat Quetta Gladiators in this game.

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