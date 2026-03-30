Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Prediction, Match 4, IPL 2026

The IPL 2026 has begun with some high-scoring thrillers, and already 200+ totals have been chased with ease in the first two matches. We are set for more high-scoring affairs as two powerhouses are ready to take on each other next. Punjab Kings, who finished runners-up last season, will take on Gujarat Titans, 2022 IPL winner. This contest will be live from Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on March 31 (Tuesday) at 7:30 PM IST.

PBKS, who couldn't quality for the playoffs since 2015, looked different with captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting. Hence, they will come with the same strategy. The franchise hasn't changed their squad much, and all the key performers from last season are with them. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans finished fourth last season. They had a good season but couldn't finish it well. But Shubman Gill and co. will come with a lot of confidence, as their squad is looking better this time around.

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Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Match Info.

· Tournament : Indian Premier League 2026

· Match : Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Match 4

· Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

· Time : 7:30 PM IST

· Date : March 31, 2026 (Tuesday)

PBKS vs GT: Head-to-Head: PBKS (3) – GT (3)

The upcoming contest will be the seventh encounter between these sides in the IPL. Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have won three games each.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Pitch Report

The wicket at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium is excellent to bat on. There is some help for the fast bowlers early on. But the wicket gets better for batting, which is why chasing is ideal at this venue. The average score in the IPL here is 170-175, and dew also plays its part in the second innings. Overall, this is an ideal batting wicket, made with a mixture of red and black soil.

PBKS vs GT: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

PBKS vs GT: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday evening in Mullanpur shows cloudy conditions with 73 percent humidity. The temperature is likely to be around 23°C, with a moderate wind speed of 9 km/h.

PBKS vs GT: Last Five Results

Punjab Kings: L, W, L, W, L

Gujarat Titans: W, W, L, L, L

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Predicted XIs:

PBKS: P. Arya, P. Singh (wk), S. Iyer ©, M. Stoinis, N. Wadhera, A. Omarzai, S. Singh, M. Owen, M. Jansen, A. Singh, Y. Chahal

GT: S. Gill ©, S. Sudharsan, J. Buttler (wk), G. Phillips, W. Sundar, S. Khan, R. Tewatia, J. Holder, R. Khan, Md. Siraj, P. Krishna

PBKS vs GT: Players to Watch out for

Gujarat Titans: After getting dropped from a place in the T20 World Cup 2026, Shubman Gill will have a point to prove. He is in good form and has been the consistent performer at the top. Gill has the most combined runs as a batter in the last three seasons, and it won't be a surprise if he starts with a match-winning knock.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer is the backbone of PBKS. The way he leads the team and performs from the front. As a batter, he is difficult to bowl at, which gives his team consistency in the middle.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Today’s Match Prediction: Both sides have a strong top order. GT rely on the proven batters like Gill, Buttler, and Sudharsan, whereas PBKS have a young opening pair with Priyansh and Prabhsimran. But both are dangerous in their own terms. But if we compare the middle order of two teams, PBKS are slightly ahead, with better and more experienced options.

Now, if we talk about the two bowling units, PBKS have a good new-ball attack with Arshdeep and Jansen. But as a pace unit, GT look better with Krishan, Siraj, and Rabada. But then, GT take an upper hand with the spin unit having Rashid, Kishore, and Sundar. Hence, GT are expected to start this game as the favorite.

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