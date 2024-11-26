Pride for our district Relative of 13 year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi who becomes youngest player to be signed in IPL auction

Samastipur (Bihar): In a historic moment for Indian cricket, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the youngest player ever to be signed in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Vaibhav was bought by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for an impressive Rs 1.10 crore during the IPL 2025 auction.

Vaibhav's achievement has been met with widespread joy and pride in his hometown. His uncle, Rajiv Kumar Suryavanshi, shared the excitement and pride felt by their community.

"The villagers here are happy. It is a matter of pride for our district, state, and the nation. His father has contributed a lot to his success. My brother (Vaibhav's father) was also a cricket player. So, he wanted his child to be in this field," Rajiv Kumar Suryavanshi told ANI.

Adding to the family's pride, Vaibhav's grandmother, Usha Singh, expressed her heartfelt congratulations.

"I congratulate him... He has been interested in cricket since he was 3 years old. I pray to God for his success," she said.

It was an all-out bidding war for the 13-year-old after Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals (DC) fought hard to land him in their squad. In the end, RR made the winning bid of Rs 1.1 crore.

Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player on the list. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024 at 12 and 284 days old. Last month, he was part of India U19's match against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed a 58-ball century.

In five first-class matches, Vaibhav has scored 100 runs, with a highest score of 41. He is currently participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Currently representing Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he made his T20 debut against Rajasthan on November 23.

Vaibhav's journey to this milestone has been supported by his family's deep-rooted passion for cricket, with his father playing a significant role in nurturing his talent. (ANI)