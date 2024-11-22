"Poor supply of technology": Experts slam DRS decision to dismiss KL Rahul in Perth Test

Perth [Australia]: Various cricket experts slammed the decision given to dismiss India batter KL Rahul during the first Test of the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rahul, batting on a patiently made 26 runs, was given not out by on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough after the Aussies appealed for an edge to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Australia went for a review and the snickometer showed a spike as the ball passed through the bat, with Rahul indicating that his bat hit the pad as well. The third umpire Richard Illingworth asked the on-field umpire to reverse his decision to out as Rahul walked off the field visibly frustrated. India was left 47/4 after electing to bat.

Speaking on Star Sports, Manjrekar said, "First of all, disappointed with what was provided to the TV umpire. He should have got more evidence. Based on just a couple of angles, I do not think such an important decision in the match should have been made. My point is, with the naked eye there is only one certainty and that is the pad being hit by the bat. It is the only visual certainty we have got that with the naked eye. For everything else, you needed the aid of technology, which is Snicko."

"So ideally, if there was bat, as an edge to the ball, there should have been an earlier spike because clearly two events there, and the umpire obviously heard one noise. The visual certainty was bat hitting the pad. If that was the spike, then there was not an outside edge. If we were shown two spikes, then you could say the first one was the bat. So it was a poor supply of technology to TV umpire, and he should have said he cannot nail it," he added.

Manjrekar also called the moment a "travesty" considering India's position in the game.

"If there were not two spikes, they should have gone with the visual evidence which was bat hitting the pad. I think it was poor all around, and I do not blame the on-field umpire. You got to feel for KL Rahul, the amount of hard work that has been put opening the innings. And such a big moment personally for him when you look at his career and for India too. Travesty in a way," he added.

Also, former batter Wasim Jaffer also said that third umpire was not provided with another angle for viewing the dismissal and proper protocol not being followed meant that KL was "hard done by".

"Third umpire asked for another angle which wasn't provided. I'd assume he'd only ask for another angle if he wasn't sure. Then if he wasn't sure, why did he overturn the on field not out call? Poor use of technology and proper protocol not followed. KL hard done by. #AUSvIND," said Jaffer on X.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, also posted on X, "If it's not clear don't give it out!"

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. They lost their wickets regularly. However, knocks from Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 in 78 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 150.

Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, with skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc getting two each. (ANI)