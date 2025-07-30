PNC vs IAC Dream11 Team Prediction for World Championship of Legends 2025, Semi-final 1

PNC vs IAC: India and Pakistan in cricket produce the biggest rivalries. An IND vs PAK match at any level brings in a massive crowd, and it is always an event for the cricket lovers globally. Now, Pakistan Champions and India Champions will come up against each other in the first semifinal of the World Championship of Legends 2025.

These two met in the final of the first edition, which India won. But the group game between the two sides was called off earlier this season. Though there is still some doubt over the participation of some stars in this game. Meanwhile, this contest will kick off at 5 PM IST on Thursday (July 31) at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The winner of this game will advance to the final. Pakistan Champions have been very consistent this season and are undefeated until now. Meanwhile, India Champions have only one win in five games, which came in the last game. The heat will be on between these sides, and we might see some high-profile moments.

PNC vs IAC: Match Info.

· Tournament: World Championship of Legends 2025

· Match: India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, Semi-final 1

· Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

· Time: 5:00 PM IST

· Date: July 31, 2025 (Thursday)

PNC vs IAC: Head-to-Head Stats: IAC (1) – PNC (1)

There had been three games scheduled between these two sides in the past. These matches have ended in three different results. Both sides have one win each, and one match has been called off.

PNC vs IAC: Pitch Report

Edgbaston is expected to produce a batting-friendly wicket for this game. Already the batting has been slightly under par in this tournament. This venue has a history of assisting the team that bats first. The average score here in the first innings is 145.

PNC vs IAC: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

PNC vs IAC: Weather Report

There is a chance of passing showers on Thursday morning in Birmingham with 50 percent precipitation. The temperature will be a maximum of 20°C with the moderate wind speed of 11 km/h, while the humidity is expected to be around 75 percent.

PNC vs IAC: Predicted XIs:

India Champions (IAC): Robin Uthappa (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh (c). Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan. Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh. Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Varun Aaron

Pakistan Champions (PNC): Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal (wk), Mohammad Hafeez ©, Younis Khan, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal

PNC vs IAC: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Kamran Akmal

· Batters: Sharjeel Khan, Yuvraj Singh

· All-rounders: Mohammed Hafeez, Aamer Yamin, Shoaib Malik, Stuart Binny (Vice Captain), Yusuf Pathan (Captain)

· Bowlers: Varun Aaron, Saeed Ajmal, Piyush Chawla

Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan Champions have a clear edge over the players who are still active in some form of cricket or not retired. That is where they have a better chance. But as we know, whenever these two sides play, the stakes get skyrocketed and the tension always increases.

That makes this contest much-awaited, and the pressure will be massive. Both teams still have a number of match-winners, which will make this contest a great one to watch. But with the overall form, we believe India Champions are better suited to win this match.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!