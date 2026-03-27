PES vs RAP Prediction, Match 3, Pakistan Super League 2026

Two new franchises have been added to the Pakistan Super League, and the PSL 2026 will see 8 teams competing for the title. Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi Pindiz. The Kingsmen started the PSL with a defeat, and all the eyes will be on the Pindiz, who are also the most expensive PSL franchise, worth 245 crore PKR. The PSL-winning captain, Mohammad Rizwan, has been picked as captain, and he will lead the team into this competition.

Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, and Usman Khawaja are some key players for this side. They will face Peshawar Zalmi in their opening game of the season. This contest will be live at 3 PM IST on Saturday at Gaddafi Stadium. Babar Azam will lead the Zalmi, which looks very strong with the bat. Mohammad Haris, Kusal Mendis, Tanzid Hasan, Brian Bennett, Aaron Hardie, and Michael Bracewell are some proven match-winners with the bat. So, it will be an exciting battle between two good sides.

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PES vs RAP: Match Info.

· Tournament : Pakistan Super League 2026

· Match : Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, Match 3

· Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

· Time : 3:00 PM IST

· Date : March 28, 2026 (Saturday)

PES vs RAP: Head-to-Head: PES (0) – RAP (0)

Rawalpindi Pindiz are making their debut in the PSL, and they will face Peshawar Zalmi for the very first time.

PES vs RAP: Pitch Report

As seen in the first two games, Gaddafi Stadium is a brilliant venue for the batting sides. The boundaries are also kept smaller to invite the batters to play big shots. The consistent bounce in the surface helps the batters. However, slower ones and cutters can be a good option for the bowlers, and there will be a little turn when the ball gets old.

PES vs RAP: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Not Televised in India

· Digital : No Streaming Platform

PES vs RAP: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday afternoon in Lahore is good with some clouds. The temperature is expected to reach 27°C, with a humidity ranging at 45 percent and a moderate wind speed of 8 km/h.

PES vs RAP: Last Five Results

Peshawar Zalmi: L, W, W, L, L

Rawalpindi Pindiz: N/A

Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz: Predicted XIs:

PES: B. Azam (c), Md. Haris (wk), B. Bennett, K. Mendis, I. Ahmed, A. Hardie, A. Jamal, M. Bracewell, K. Shahzad, S. Dahani, S. Muqeem

RAP: Md. Rizwan (c/wk), U. Khawaja, S. Billings, K. Ghulam, D. Mitchell, A. Butt, A. Afridi, Md. Amir, N. Shah, F. Ali, R. Hossain

PES vs RAP: Players to Watch out for

Rawalpindi Pindiz: Captain Mohammad Rizwan is one of the leading scorers in the PSL. He knows these conditions in and out and is expected to give a good start to this team.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris is an explosive batter, and he has always been a threat to the opposition. He plays high-risk cricket, and if he gets set, the runs will come quick and fast.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz Today’s Match Prediction: This will be a contest between the batting unit of Peshawar Zalmi and the bowling unit of Rawalpindi Pindiz. The Zalmi will be keen to score big with the firepower they have. Kusal Mendis, Brian Bennett, and Bracewell are in good form. Harris, Babar, and Iftikhar have scored runs in the PSL. But their bowling looks very thin.

Dahani, Jamal, and Shahzad are not consistent, which is why they are out of the Pakistani team. On the other hand, the Pindiz have wicket-taking options with Amir, Naseem, Asif, and Rishad. They have loads of experience in T20 cricket. With that, their batting is also pretty settled, which is why Rawalpindi Pindiz are better suited to win this game.

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