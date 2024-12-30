Pat Cummins Reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal's Controversial Dismissal: 'Heard a Noise, Saw Deviation

Melbourne: Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Monday shared his take on India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial dismissal in the second inning at the Melbourne Test and said that he heard a noise and saw the deviation of the ball.

Australia clinched a 184-run victory over India at the Melbourne Test, with the win the host took a 2-1 lead in the series. While India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's fade away.

The decision by the third umpire Sharfuddoula on Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal on the final day of the fourth Test of the BGT series has left the world of cricket divided.

The controversial moment occurred on the fifth ball of the 71st over when Jaiswal tried to pull the ball away from Australian captain Pat Cummins. Australia appealed for the decision, but the on-field umpired turned them down. Cummins decided to take the decision upstairs, and that's where the controversial moment happened.

In the replay, the ball seemingly deflected on its way to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, but the snickometer didn't show any movement when the ball visibly appeared to be deflected off Jaiswal's gloves.

The third umpire felt the visual evidence was enough to deem Jaiswal out and asked the on-field umpire to overturn the decision.

Yashasvi scored 84 runs from 208 balls at a strike rate of 40.38. He slammed 8 fours during his time on the crease on Monday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Cummins said that it was clear that Yashasvi Jaiswal hit the ball. The Australia skipper added that no one has complete confidence in the snickometer.

"I think it was just clearly clear that he hit it. Heard a noise, and saw deviation, so it was absolutely certain that he hit it. As soon as we referred it, you could see him (Yashasvi Jaiswal) drop his head and basically acknowledge that he hit it. On the screen, you can see he hit it. Ultra-edge, I don't think anyone has complete confidence in it and didn't really show much, but fortunately, there's enough other evidence to show it was clearly up," Cummins said at the press conference.

Australia gave a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day in hand but couldn't make the best out of it. The fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball. (ANI)