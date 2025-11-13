Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Prediction 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan 2025

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Prediction: Shaheen Afridi is just one win away from recording his second consecutive series win as ODI captain.

Another exciting game involving Pakistan took place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where the first ODI against Sri Lanka saw a nail-biting finish. The match went down to the last ball, and Pakistan ended up winning it by just six runs. Both teams tried their best to lose; eventually Sri Lanka made more mistakes. The second ODI between the two sides has been postponed now from November 13 to 14.

It is due to the blast that took place in Islamabad. There has been some news that certain Sri Lankan players have denied to feature in the second game, but the Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLC) has asked players to play. Hence, the second ODI is all set to be live from Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 14 (Friday) at 3 PM IST. Both teams have some areas of concern, and they will look to work on those going into the second game.

PAK vs SL: Match Info.

· Series: Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan 2025

· Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI

· Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: November 14, 2025 (Friday)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-Head: PAK (94) – SL (59)

These two Asian sides have locked horns in ODIs 158 times so far. Pakistan have won 94 matches, whereas Sri Lanka have won 59, while there are four no-results and one tie between the two sides.

PAK vs SL: Pitch Report

The wicket in Rawalpindi is good for batting, and it is a good venue to chase. There will be some zip early on when the ball is new and spinners can extract turn and grip in the lateral stages. There are chances of dew in the second innings, making it slightly tough for the bowlers. Batters who can do well at the initial stage can play long innings here.

PAK vs SL: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: Sports TV YouTube channel

PAK vs SL: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday in Rawalpindi is good and clear. The temperature is expected to rise up to 24°C with humidity hovering around 65 percent and a moderate wind speed of 11 kmph.

PAK vs SL: Last Five Results

Sri Lanka: L, W, W, W, L

Pakistan: L, W, L, W, W

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Predicted XIs:

Pakistan: F. Zaman, S. Ayub, Md. Rizwan (wk), B. Azam, S. Agha, H. Talat, Md. Nawaz, F. Ashraf, N. Shah, S. Afridi (c), H. Rauf

Sri Lanka: K. Mendis (wk), P. Nissanka, K. Mishara, S. Samarawickrama, K. Mendis, C. Asalanka ©, J. Liyanage, W. Hasaranga, D. Chameera, M. Theekshana, A. Fernando

PAK vs SL: Probable Best Batter

Sri Lanka: Form-wise, Pathum Nissanka is the best batter for Sri Lanka. He even got off to a good start but couldn’t take his team to win..

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha was the difference maker in the first game, making a good century under pressure. He has one hundred and two fifties in the last four innings.

PAK vs SL: Probable Best Bowler

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga did what he was expected to do in the first game. Pakistani batters didn’t take much risk off him but still got out to him.

Pakistan: Haris Rauf bowled a match-winning spell for Pakistan and took wickets when Sri Lanka were doing well with partnerships. He looked in business and bowed to his plans.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Today’s Match Prediction: There is not much difference between these two sides in terms of skillset. Pakistan rely on their pacers, while Sri Lanka have good spinners. In fact, Pakistan look slightly under par with the bat in hand because of a fragile top order. But despite that, they managed to win the first ODI.

The home conditions are in their favor, and they used them well. That is why Pakistan will start the second game as favorites as well. However, Sri Lanka can’t be written off, as they have done well against Pakistan in recent times.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!