Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction 3rd T20I, South Africa tour of Pakistan 2025

Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction: Pakistan will look to their first bilateral series win over South Africa in T20Is since 2021.

After a lot of ups and downs, Pakistan produced a clinical game in Lahore over South Africa and managed to record a big win. That helped the hosts level the series, with the final game set to be played on Saturday. The match will be live from Gaddafi Stadium on November 1, starting at 8:30 PM IST. Pakistan replaced Shaheen Afridi with Salman Mirza, and it proved to be a great move.

The left-arm pacer not just bowled tightly but also took wickets, which Pakistan lacked in the first game. It was followed with an all-round bowling performance from the hosts, and they will be looking to get a series win. These two sides will be in action on consecutive days, and there won't be much time for South Africa to look at the areas that they lacked. But they need to find ways to tackle Pakistan's pace bowling threat to make a match out of it.

PAK vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of Pakistan 2025

· Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, 3rd T20I

· Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

· Time: 08:30 PM IST

· Date: November 1, 2025 (Saturday)

Pakistan vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: PAK (13) – SA (13)

Pakistan and South Africa have an even record against each other. There have been 26 T20Is until now, and both teams have bagged 13 wins each.

PAK vs SA: Pitch Report

The wicket in the second game was very dry, which produced good assistance for the bowlers. The wicket is hard, which generated pace at the start, and there was seam movement. However, the wicket is likely to get better with time, and batting will become easy in the second innings.

PAK vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

PAK vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday in Lahore is very clear with no clouds or rain. The temperature will be ranging around 25°C with expected humidity above 50 percent and a moderate wind speed of 6 kmph.

PAK vs SA: Last Five Results

Pakistan: W, W, L, L, W

South Africa: L, NR, L, W, L

Pakistan vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

Pakistan: S. Ayub, S. Farhan, B. Azam, S. Agha (c), U. Khan (wk), H. Nawaz, Md. Nawaz, F. Ashraf, N. Shah, A. Ahmed, S. Mirza

South Africa: Q. de Kock (wk), R. Hendricks, T. de Zorzi, D. Brevis, M. Breetzke, D. Ferreira (c), G. Linde, C. Bosch, L. Williams, N. Burger, L. Ngidi

PAK vs SA: Probable Best Batter

Pakistan: Saim Ayub is the leading scorer in this series. After some string of low scores, he finally showed good form with the bat and looked apart from other batters.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock is someone who has loads of experience playing in such conditions. He himself would be looking to give his team a good start.

PAK vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

Pakistan: Salman Mirza was unplayable for South Africa. He swung the ball and bowled in the right areas to get more out of the wicket.

South Africa: Lungi Ngidi has played in Pakistan before, and he is someone South Africa will look up to in this series decider.

Pakistan vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: Pakistan have always been a good bowling side, which they showed in the second game. That must have filled the team with a lot of confidence. But the problem still lies with their batting unit. Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan have shown form, but other batters are not looking in good nick.

South Africa also don't have experience in their batting unit. That is why they couldn't bat well in tough conditions. But if they can get a good start with the bat, they can certainly put Pakistan under pressure. But Pakistan have the momentum on their side, and they might win the final game on Saturday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!