Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction 3rd ODI, South Africa tour of Pakistan 2025

Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction: The third ODI will decide the winner of the series between Pakistan and South Africa.

South Africa's win in the second ODI has added more spice to the series, as the series is leveled at 1-1 with one game left to play. Quinton de Kock led the Proteas to a spectacular win, chasing down the target of 270 with almost ten overs left to play. That means the final game will be the decider. The action for the third ODI will be live from Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Saturday at 2:30 PM IST.

Pakistan had a poor start in the second ODI, and they never looked in control again. Their batters struggled to play at a good strike rate, and bowlers were never in the game. South Africa had a good start with bat and ball, and they ended up winning the game easily. That must be a heartbreaking defeat for Pakistan because they are playing a team, which doesn't have 7-8 first-choice players.

PAK vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of Pakistan 2025

· Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, 3rd ODI

· Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

· Time: 2:30 PM IST

· Date: November 08, 2025 (Saturday)

Pakistan vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: PAK (35) – SA (53)

Pakistan and South Africa have been up against each other in 89 ODIs until now. South Africa have managed to win 53 games as compared to 35 wins for Pakistan, including one washed-out game.

PAK vs SA: Pitch Report

The wicket in Iqbal Stadium is flat and good for batting. The wicket will improve with time, as there will be early swing and seam for the fast bowlers. Spinners will have some grip as the ball gets old, and tossing will be crucial because chasing is a good option.

PAK vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: Sports TV YouTube channel

PAK vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday in Faisalabad will be clear and bright. The temperature will be as high as 25°C, with a moderate wind speed of 8-10 kmph with an average humidity. 35 and 40 percent.

PAK vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: W, W, L, L, W

Pakistan: W, L, L, W, L

Pakistan vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

Pakistan: F. Zaman, S. Ayub, Md. Rizwan (wk), B. Azam, S. Agha, H. Talat, F. Ashraf, Md. Nawaz, N. Shah, S. Afridi (c), Md. Wasim Jr.

South Africa: L.-dre Pretorius, Q. de Kock (wk), T. de Zorzi, S. Qeshile, M. Breetzke (c), D. Ferreira, G. Linde, C. Bosch, B. Fortuin, N. Peter, N. Burger

PAK vs SA: Probable Best Batter

South Africa: Quinton de Kock slammed a blistering century in the chase and showed why he is rated highly. He put pressure on the opposition and carried on his approach.

Pakistan: For Pakistan, Salman Agha has already scored half-centuries in both games. The only thing is that he needs to up his strike rate.

PAK vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

South Africa: Nandre Burger bowled a fiery opening spell and took three wickets. He showed that he can get good bounce and pace from this flat wicket as well.

Pakistan: Naseem Shah has been the premier bowler for Pakistan in this series. He can bowl at a hard length at a good pace.

Pakistan vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: Pakistan had a below-par performance in the last game. They couldn't bat well on the pitch where South Africa scored 270 runs in 40 overs. The toss will be very important because bowling first is a good option here. Pakistan need runs or big innings from their top order.

The simplest thing is to start well with a ball and bat. Just like South Africa did in the last game. If they can do it, they will put South Africa under pressure. On the basis of experience, Pakistan look good, but performance-wise, they are inconsistent. We feel South Africa are better suited to win the final game.

