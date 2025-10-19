Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction 2nd Test, South Africa tour of Pakistan 2025

Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction: Pakistan will look to record a historic series sweep over the current WTC champion South Africa.

Pakistan took advantage of the home conditions and bagged a 93-run win over South Africa to take a 1-0 unassailable lead in the series. The second test between Pakistan and South Africa will be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, between October 20 and 24 (Monday-Friday), starting at 10 AM IST. It wasn't a great start for South Africa in the new World Test Championship cycle.

Shan Masood had a really good game as captain and as a batter. Pakistan's ace card, Noman Ali, bagged another ten-wicket haul. He has been in incredible form for Pakistan and is a key reason that they are winning at home. Another win here will give a boosting start to Pakistan's new WTC 2025-27. South Africa need to bounce back. They will have Keshav Maharaj coming back for South Africa. So, we can expect them to bounce back in this game.

PAK vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of Pakistan 2025

· Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test

· Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

· Time: 10:00 AM IST

· Date: October 12-16, 2025 (Sunday-Thursday)

Pakistan vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: PAK (07) – SA (17)

The upcoming test will be the 32nd meeting between these two teams in the longest format. The last win was the seventh victory for Pakistan in this rivalry. South Africa are leading with 17 wins, and seven games have been drawn.

PAK vs SA: Pitch Report

The wicket at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is expected to be a rank turner. It is likely to be the same as it was in Lahore for the first test. Spinners will be dominant in the game. Batting will not be easy, but the best time to bat will be for the first two days. Hence, batting first will be an ideal decision at the toss.

PAK vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

PAK vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the next five days in Rawalpindi is very clear and sunny. The average temperature will be between 27 and 29°C, with the expected humidity ranging around 35 and 50 percent, with the moderate wind speed of 8-10 kmph.

PAK vs SA: Last Five Results

Pakistan: L, L, W, L, W

South Africa: W, W, W, W, L

Pakistan vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

Pakistan: I ul-Haq, A. Shafique, S. Masood (c), B. Azam, S. Shakeel, Md. Rizwan (wk), S. Agha, H. Ali, S. Afridi, N. Ali, S. Khan

South Africa: T. de Zorzi, R. Rickelton, W. Mulder, A. Markram (c), T. Stubbs, D. Brevis, K. Verreynne (wk), S. Muthusamy, P. Subrayen, K. Rabada, S. Harmer

PAK vs SA: Probable Best Batter

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq played a really good innings in the first innings. He missed a century but gave Pakistan a good start, which set the tone for the game. He will be very confident to play another good innings.

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi had a good game with the bat. He slammed an important century and looked good against spinners. So, he must have earned a lot of confidence.

PAK vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

Pakistan: Noman Ali has been incredible in Pakistan. He won the Player of the Match award with ten wickets, and he has been the reason that they are winning games at home.

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj is back in the squad, and he will be a very big hurdle at this pitch. He has experience and knows how to use creases and lengths to good effect.

Pakistan vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: Pakistan have an upper hand in these conditions. They have spinners who are doing well at home, and that is one big reason that they will be favorites to start this game. The Pakistani batters know how to adjust and play in these conditions. South Africa have an inexperienced batting lineup.

They depend a lot on captain Aiden Markram. He didn't score much. Secondly, the toss will be important. The team that bats first will have an edge. But because the surface is all about spin, South Africa's pace strength gets nullified. Hence, we believe that Pakistan are favorites to win the second test as well.

