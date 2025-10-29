Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction 2nd T20I, South Africa tour of Pakistan 2025

Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction: Babar Azam is just nine runs away from becoming the leading scorer in T20 internationals.

South Africa were too good for Pakistan in the first T20I, and they managed to record a 55-run win, and now they are leading by 1-0. These two teams will meet again in the second T20I. The action will be live from Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, starting at 8:30 PM IST on October 31 (Friday). Babar Azam's return didn't end well, as he fell for a two-ball duck, which was the case with almost every Pakistani batter.

Only Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz were two batters who looked in control. That has been the problem with Pakistan. Their focus on aggressive intent has not even let them play with the traditional approach. South Africa had a good game. Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, and Tony de Zorzi played significant innings, and George Linde gave them a quick finish. South Africa also had a tumble in the middle, but they adjusted it well.

PAK vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of Pakistan 2025

· Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd T20I

· Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

· Time: 08:30 PM IST

· Date: October 31, 2025 (Friday)

Pakistan vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: PAK (12) – SA (13)

These two sides have locked horns in 25 T20Is until now. South Africa have managed 13 wins in comparison to Pakistan's 12 wins.

PAK vs SA: Pitch Report

The wicket in Lahore is a paradise for batters. In the recent domestic T20s, this venue has produced some big scores. There is not much in it for the bowlers, because the wicket is dead. However, spinners will get some grip with the old ball. The hard length will be difficult to get under for the batters.

PAK vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

PAK vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday evening in Lahore shows a clear sky with a declining temperature of 27°C. The expected humidity in the evening will be 56 percent with a moderate wind speed of 5 kmph.

PAK vs SA: Last Five Results

Pakistan: L, W, W, L, L

South Africa: W, L, NR, L, W

Pakistan vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

Pakistan: S. Ayub, S. Farhan, B. Azam, S. Agha (c), U. Khan (wk), H. Nawaz, Md. Nawaz, F. Ashraf, S. Afridi, N. Shah, A. Ahmed

South Africa: Q. de Kock (wk), R. Hendricks, T. de Zorzi, D. Brevis, M. Breetzke, D. Ferreira (c), G. Linde, C. Bosch, L. Williams, N. Burger, L. Ngidi

PAK vs SA: Probable Best Batter

Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz played some excellent shots in the first game. Pakistan need to use his batting ability more and give him more chances up the order.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock showed great intent at the start. This is the way he is going to play, which can trouble Pakistani bowlers up front.

PAK vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

Pakistan: Being a pacer, these Pakistani pitches are very difficult to bowl onto. Hence, Pakistan's main bet is Mohammad Nawaz, who used the crease well and was the pick of the bowler.

South Africa: George Linde has been very smart. He knows his limitations and uses the variations very well. His ability to bowl wicket-to-wicket makes him hard to hit.

Pakistan vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: Despite the defeat, Pakistan can't be written off. They are one of those sides that are unpredictable and can bounce back any time. But after looking at their recent performance and combination, it looks slightly hard for them. They are struggling with bats. And now, they have players who are out of form.

Saim Ayub is not scoring, Babar has failed, Usman Khan and Hasan Nawaz are out of form, and captain Agha Salman is going through a very low phase. You can win games with such an out-of-form batting lineup. That is why South Africa have a good chance to win the series on Friday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!