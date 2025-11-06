Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction 2nd ODI, South Africa tour of Pakistan 2025

Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction: Shaheen Afridi has a chance to win his first series as ODI captain of Pakistan.

The performance has not been good for South Africa in the last few games against Pakistan. They started the ODI series with a 2-wicket defeat, helping Shaheen Afridi and his men record a 1-0 lead in the series. Pakistan held their nerves and crossed the line despite a tumble in the final few moments of their chase. That resulted in a winning start for Shaheen Afridi as an ODI captain.

That was a masterclass with the ball for the visitors. South Africa had their chances, and the bowlers almost pulled off a stunning win, but they had a lot of mistakes in the batting unit. Now, the action from the second ODI will begin on Thursday at Iqbal Stadium at 2:30 PM IST. Pakistan have a chance to record a series win and go 2-0 up in the final match. South Africa need a special batting performance to make a comeback.

PAK vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of Pakistan 2025

· Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd ODI

· Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

· Time: 2:30 PM IST

· Date: November 06, 2025 (Thursday)

Pakistan vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: PAK (35) – SA (52)

Until now, these two sides have squared off in 88 ODIs. South Africa are leading with 52 wins as compared to 35 wins for Pakistan, whereas one match have been called off between the two sides.

PAK vs SA: Pitch Report

Iqbal Stadium has an even wicket, which is helpful for everyone. Pacers can get the good bounce and seam when the ball is new, while spinners will be more effective as the game goes on. The average score here is around 250-260, while the winning total can be around 275-285.

PAK vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: Sports TV YouTube channel

PAK vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday evening in Faisalabad shows no sign of rain and the temperature going down to 23°C. The expected humidity is to be ranging around 45-50 percent and a wind speed of 10 kmph.

PAK vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: L, W, W, L, L

Pakistan: L, W, L, L, W

Pakistan vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

Pakistan: F. Zaman, S. Ayub, Md. Rizwan (wk), B. Azam, S. Agha, H. Talat, H. Nawaz, Md. Nawaz, N. Shah, S. Afridi (c), A. Ahmed

South Africa: L.-dre Pretorius, Q. de Kock (wk), T. de Zorzi, S. Qeshile, M. Breetzke (c), D. Ferreira, G. Linde, C. Bosch, B. Fortuin, L. Ngidi, L. Williams

PAK vs SA: Probable Best Batter

South Africa: Lhuan dre Pretorius played a fearless knock in the first game and showed his range of shots. His ability to score against a moving ball makes him a reliable batter at the top.

Pakistan: Salman Agha has a great start to his ODI career. He played another important innings in the first game, and it was his knock that kept his team in the chase.

PAK vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

South Africa: George Linde has bowled well on this tour. He has taken wickets, and Pakistani batters have found it hard to score against his tight line.

Pakistan: Naseem Shah is truly back, and he is bowling in good rhythm, which is a great sign for his team. He is one of those few bowlers who can bowl at the start and in the final overs.

Pakistan vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: Pakistan definitely have an edge because of the home conditions. As seen in the last few games, South African batters are finding it hard to adjust to these conditions. They have had several starts, but there is no big inning from their batters. That is one area, which they need to work on.

Pakistan have looked good with Naseem and Shaheen bowling well up front. Then the spinners are taking wickets. For South Africa, they have defensive spinners, whereas Pakistan have attacking spinners. That made the difference in the first ODI, and Pakistan will start this game as firm favorites.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!