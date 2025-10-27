Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction 1st T20I, South Africa tour of Pakistan 2025

Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction: Babar Azam is just nine runs away from becoming the leading scorer in T20 internationals.

The test series between Pakistan and South Africa was full of action, and now these sides will be up against each other in the shorter format. The first T20I will be live from Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 28 (Tuesday), starting at 8:30 PM IST. There were a lot of questions on Salman Agha as captain, but he has been retained as the captain. Pakistan have made some key changes, bringing back Babar Azam and Naseem Shah.

But Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf had to sit out, which came as a surprise for many fans. All eyes will be on Babar, who is returning to T20Is since December 2024. He is also approaching a big milestone. For South Africa, captain Aiden Markram, along with Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Keshav Maharaj, are rested. Donovan Ferreira has the responsibility to lead the young South African side. They have some results going against them, but they have an exciting team.

PAK vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of Pakistan 2025

· Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I

· Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

· Time: 08:30 PM IST

· Date: October 12-16, 2025 (Sunday-Thursday)

Pakistan vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: PAK (12) – SA (12)

Pakistan and South Africa have been very competitive whenever they have faced each other. These sides have played 24 T20Is overall, and both teams have bagged 12 wins each.

PAK vs SA: Pitch Report

The wicket in Rawalpindi is flat, and it has very little help for the bowlers. Under light, pacers might get some help, but spinners will not have much to bowl with. There will be dew as well, which will make it slightly easier to bat while chasing. Whoever bats second will have an advantage going into this game.

PAK vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

PAK vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday in Rawalpindi is bright with no cloud or rain. The temperature will be around 23°C during the scheduled time, with expected humidity around 53 percent and a moderate wind speed of 14 kmph.

PAK vs SA: Last Five Results

Pakistan: W, L, W, W, L

South Africa: L, W, L, NR, L

Pakistan vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

Pakistan: S. Ayub, S. Farhan, B. Azam, S. Agha (c), U. Khan (wk), H. Nawaz, Md. Nawaz, F. Ashraf, S. Afridi, N. Shah, A. Ahmed

South Africa: Q. de Kock, R. Rickelton (wk), R. Hendricks, M. Breetzke, D. Brevis, D. Ferreira (c), G. Linde, C. Bosch, N. Burger, L. Ngidi, O. Baartman

PAK vs SA: Probable Best Batter

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan showed good batting form during the Asia Cup 2025, and he will be a crucial player at the top for Pakistan.

South Africa: Dewald Brevis is coming off good form in T20I. In just a few matches, he has become a key member of the South African middle order.

PAK vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi has carried his form from the Asia Cup to the test series. She is bowling with fire with the new ball and taking wickets.

South Africa: Lungi Ngidi is very experienced in this format. He bowls the difficult overs, and his ability to bowl good slower ones is difficult to score off.

Pakistan vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: Pakistan have a more experienced bowling unit, and the home conditions will also favor them. But it's about doing well on the day. The toss will be crucial, as chasing is recommended at this venue. South Africa will rely on their pace attack, but South Africa have a strong batting unit.

That can make a difference when it matters. The spin unit for Pakistan can give them some advantage with the new ball. But Pakistan have not enjoyed much success in recent times. They have yet to decide their best playing XI in T20Is. That is why South Africa will be favorites going into this game.

