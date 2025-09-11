Pakistan vs Oman Prediction, Match 4, Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan vs Oman Prediction: Oman will make their Asia Cup debut with the game against Pakistan on Friday.

Asia Cup 2025 will host another interesting game on Friday between two teams who have never faced each other in the shorter format. Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns with Oman in Group B, which is the fourth game of the tournament. This contest will be live from Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 8 PM IST. Pakistan and Oman will start their campaigns with this game.

Pakistan, under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha, have shown some great signs, as they have managed to do well with not many changes. The selectors have shown faith in this young team, and they have done a decent job all-round. Oman have been an emerging side in the subcontinent. They reached this tournament after the success in the qualifiers and will be hoping to show that they belong to this stage.

PAK vs OMN: Match Info.

· Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

· Match: Pakistan vs Oman, Match 4

· Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

· Time: 8:00 PM IST

· Date: September 12, 2025 (Friday)

PAK vs OMN: Head-to-Head: Pakistan (0) vs Oman (0)

This game will be a historic game, as this is the first ever time that Pakistan and Oman will be up against each other in any format of the game.

PAK vs OMN: Pitch Report

Dubai International Stadium will assist both aspects of the game. Fast bowlers can produce swing in the first few overs; bowling slower ones at the back end will be difficult to score off. This surface is perfect for spinners with assistance throughout. Batters who can play spin will get more success here.

PAK vs OMN: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV & FanCode (App or website)

PAK vs OMN: Weather Report

The weather in the UAE has not been easy, as it will be another day of heat and humidity. The temperature is predicted to be around 37°C, with 50 percent humidity and 18 km/h average wind speed.

PAK vs OMN: Last Five Results

Pakistan: W, W, L, W, W

Oman: L, L, L, L, L

PAK vs OMN: Predicted XIs:

Pakistan’s XI: S. Farhan, S. Ayub, F. Zaman, S. Agha (c), Md. Haris (wk), H. Nawaz, Md. Nawaz, F. Ashraf, S. Afridi, A. Ahmed, H. Rauf

Oman’s XI: A. Kaleem, V. Shukla (wk), H. Mirza, J. Singh (c), S. Ahmed, Md. Imran, S. Mehmood, S. Shrivastava, Md. Nadeem, A. Odedara, H. Shah

PAK vs OMN: Probable Best Batter

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman has seen good form in recent times, and he will love bashing the inexperienced bowling lineup for Oman.

Oman: Jatinder Singh's form will be crucial for his team. The captain has the ability to play big innings and help others play around.

PAK vs OMN: Probable Best Bowler

Pakistan: Abrar Ahmed has been Pakistan's go-to bowler in slow pitches. He has several types of deliveries, which can work well at this pitch.

Oman: Sufyan Mehmood has done well with the new ball with early wickets. It will be his first spell, which can put Pakistan under pressure.

Pakistan vs Oman Prediction: There is not much to talk about in Oman. A team that has gathered players from different countries is trying to prove their worth. By qualifying for this stage, they have shown that they have the capability. But it will be a real test for them. Can they show some courage to challenge Pakistan?

It looks very difficult, and after the results of the first few matches, it looks like Pakistan will run over Oman in this game. The Men in Green earned great momentum from the tri-series win, and we pick them as a potential winner of this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!