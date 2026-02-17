Pakistan vs Namibia Prediction, Match 35, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Two teams each from groups B, C, and D have qualified for the Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. From Group A, India have qualified, and the second spot remains, which will be determined after the next game. Pakistan are gearing up to take on Namibia in the upcoming game. This game will be live from Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 18 (Wednesday) at 3 PM IST.

Pakistan's strategies, plans, and performances all suffered a big hit in the game against India. That has put them in a must-win situation. They need this win to qualify for the next round of the tournament. Pakistan have a history of producing surprises and heart attacks at the same time. So, we can expect a thriller here. Namibia know that Pakistan will be under pressure, and they can make it tough for them.

Read More

PAK vs NAM: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Pakistan vs Namibia, Match 35

· Venue Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

· Time : 3:00 PM IST

· Date : February 18, 2026 (Wednesday)

PAK vs NAM: Head-to-Head: PAK (1) – NAM (0)

Pakistan and Namibia faced each other earlier, and the Men in Green came out victorious in that game.

PAK vs NAM: Pitch Report

Sinhalese Sports Club recorded the highest total of the T20 World Cup 2026, which suggests that there is enough in it for the batters. A good batting side can use the conditions and score big. But for the bowlers, the length will be important because bowling wicket-to-wicket and changing pace will be key. If it rains, bowling first can give an advantage.

PAK vs NAM: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

PAK vs NAM: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon in Colombo shows overcast conditions and chances of passing showers. The humidity will be between 65 and 75 percent, with a temperature of 29°C and a moderate wind speed of 10 km/h.

PAK vs NAM: Last Five Results

Namibia: W, L, W, L, L, L

Pakistan: W, W, W, W, L

Pakistan vs Namibia: Predicted XIs:

Pakistan: S. Farhan, S. Ayub, B. Azam, S. Agha (c), U. Khan (wk), S. Khan, Md. Nawaz, F. Ashraf, S. Afridi, A. Ahmed, U. Tariq

Namibia: J. Frylinck, J. Nicol Eaton, G. Erasmus (c), L. Steenkamp, JJ Smit, Z. Green (wk), D. Leicher, R. Trumpelmann, W. Myburgh, B. Scholtz, M. Heingo

PAK vs NAM: Players to Watch out for

Namibia: L. Steenkamp has shown a lot of potential against a new ball. He has batted against pace and spin, and can be a surprise package against Pakistan.

Pakistan: Pakistan had a poor batting display in the last game. But Sahibzada Farhan has been the most in-form player for Pakistan at the moment. He will be eager to perform well after a duck against India.

Pakistan vs Namibia Today’s Match Prediction: Pakistan will feel the heat of elimination, and it is all about handling the nerve. They have experienced players, and they have been tested a lot in the past. So, it is another test for them. The chances of them getting over the line are high. But you never know with Pakistan.

They can lose to any team on their day and can beat any side. That makes them very unpredictable. The prime example was against the Netherlands a couple of days back. But Namibia have been struggling in both aspects. But they know that they don't have anything to lose. But Pakistan will be favorites heading into this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!