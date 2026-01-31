Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Prediction, Australia tour of Pakistan 2026

Not many predicted the way Pakistan would humiliate Australia in the three-match T20I series just ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Australia fielded a second-string side in the first game and were beaten comprehensively. But they suffered an even bigger defeat in the second game in Lahore, and the hosts recorded a 90-run defeat to close out the deal. It was Pakistan's first bilateral series win in T20I against Australia since 2018.

Captain Salman Agha led well with the bat and with his tactics. For the first time in history, all ten wickets were taken by Pakistani spinners in a T20I. Now, with less than 24 hours, these two sides will be back again on the field. The third T20I will be live at 4:30 PM IST on February 1 (Sunday) at Gaddafi Stadium. Australia have a lot to think about and plan against these spinners, while Pakistan will look to carry what they did in the second game.

PAK vs AUS: Match Info.

· Series : Australia tour of Pakistan 2026

· Match : Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd T20I

· Venue : Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore · Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 01, 2026 (Sunday)

Pakistan vs Australia: Head-to-Head: PAK (15) – AUS (14)

Pakistan have now surpassed Australia in the head-to-head scoreline. They have now won 15 out of 30 T20Is between two sides. Australia have 14 wins, and one match ended with no result.

PAK vs AUS: Pitch Report

In the last six T20s in Lahore, the team that has batted first has won. That is because the wicket is to be offered here. It is good to bat in the first innings because the surface will be hard. But the wicket will start turning and gripping more with time. Hence, it will be tough to bat on in the second innings.

PAK vs AUS: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Not Televised

· Digital : FanCode (App or Website)

PAK vs AUS: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Lahore will be cooler, with the humidity predicted to be around 70-75 percent. The temperature is likely to be at 14°C, with a moderate wind speed of 5 kmph.

PAK vs AUS: Last Five Results

Australia: L, L, NR, L, W

Pakistan: W, NR, L, W, L

Pakistan vs Australia: Predicted XIs:

Pakistan: S. Farhan, S. Ayub, S. Agha (c), B. Azam, U. Khan (wk), S. Khan, Md. Nawaz, F. Ashraf, N. Shah, U. Tariq, A. Ahmed

Australia: M. Short, T. Head, M. Marsh (c), C. Green, J. Inglis (wk), M. Renshaw, C. Connolly, X. Bartlett, S. Abbott, M. Kuhnemann, A. Zampa

PAK vs AUS: Players to Watch out For

Australia: Abrar Ahmed has been unplayable in two games for Australia, and he will be the one to watch out for. In two games he has taken five wickets for just 24 runs.

Pakistan: For Australia, Mitchell Marsh needs a good knock. His team is on the verge of a whitewash, and being a captain, he will be looking to play a good innings to take his team to win.

Pakistan vs Australia Today’s Match Prediction: Pakistan have planned this series brilliantly, as the pitch here is perfect for what they will get for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan have 5 genuine spin options, and all are wicket-takers on pitches like these. Australia have an inexperienced batting unit, and these players are not used to playing such a spin unit.

Pakistan have also batted first, which has gone in their favor as well. Australia have only Adam Zampa and not many spin options. That is the major difference between the two sides. The way the first two matches have gone, Pakistan will be favorites heading into the final game.

