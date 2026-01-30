Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Prediction, Australia tour of Pakistan 2026

It took Pakistan almost seven years to beat Australia in a T20 international. They took advantage of the fact that Australia fielded a second-string team for the series opener, and Salman Agha and his men pounced on the opportunity. They did have some areas of concern, but at home, they had a more settled combination. Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed made the difference.

Australia bowled well, as Adam Zampa took four wickets, and there were other good contributions with the ball. But the batting couldn't perform as a unit. But Australia will be keen to bring their seniors back and challenge Pakistan. The second game is all set to be played at the same venue. This game will be live at 4:30 PM IST on January 31 (Saturday) at Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan have a chance to make history and win their first T20I series against Australia since 2018.

PAK vs AUS: Match Info.

· Series : Australia tour of Pakistan 2026

· Match : Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I

· Venue : Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore · Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : January 31, 2026 (Saturday)

Pakistan vs Australia: Head-to-Head: PAK (14) – AUS (14)

The H2H scoreline between Australia and Pakistan is pretty equal. There have been 29 T20Is, which include one abandoned game and both teams securing 14 wins each.

PAK vs AUS: Pitch Report

The wicket in Lahore is an even surface. Batters can score runs when the ball is new and hard, as it will come good onto the bat. But as the game progresses on, the wicket will have a little turn and grip for the spinners. Slow bowlers will thrive here, and batting conditions will remain similar in both innings.

PAK vs AUS: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Not Televised

· Digital : FanCode (App or Website)

PAK vs AUS: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday evening will be cooler and cloudy. The temperature will go down to 13°C, with 70 percent humidity and a moderate wind speed of 4 kmph.

PAK vs AUS: Last Five Results

Australia: W, L, L, NR, L

Pakistan: W, W, NR, L, W

Pakistan vs Australia: Predicted XIs:

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Australia: Mitchell Marsh ©, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitch Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa

PAK vs AUS: Players to Watch out For

Australia: Marcus Stoinis is expected to be back, and he adds a lot of value to this team. His bowling style will suit this wicket, and he is a smart batter under pressure.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub has improved as an all-rounder. He was always a dasher at the top, but his bowling skills have improved as well. He is a complete T20 package.

Pakistan vs Australia Today’s Match Prediction: Pakistan must have earned some confidence after the win in the first game. But they know that it was not the Australian side, which will play in the T20 World Cup 2026. There are already 4-5 players unavailable, and then they rested 4-5 players for the first game, who are expected to be back for this game.

Pakistan found a lot of issues in their middle order. Keeping Babar and Fakhar in the middle can be a headache, while Usman Khan is also short of runs. With the ball, Pakistan have an edge because of their spinners. But with players coming from Australia, they will start the second game as favorites.

