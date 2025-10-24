PAK-W vs SL-W Prediction Match 25, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

PAK-W vs SL-W Prediction: Sri Lanka Women are in search of two points to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

The next game in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is a virtually dead rubber, as Pakistan Women have already been eliminated from the competition. They will be in action as they will lock horns with Sri Lanka Women. This game will be live from R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 24 (Friday), starting at 3 PM IST. Sri Lanka's qualification depends on other results.

They beat Bangladesh Women in the last game and earned two important points to reach four on the board. But Chamari Athapaththu and her team will look to record another win here. It will give them a slight glimpse of the qualification path. But for their qualification, they need a big win here, which can also improve their NRR. Meanwhile, Fatima Sana and her team will hope to end the tournament with a win, which has been a rarity for them in this tournament.

PAK-W vs SL-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 25

· Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 24, 2025 (Friday)

PAK-W vs SL-W: Head-to-Head: PAK-W (11) – SL-W (22)

The upcoming game will be the 34th ODI between these two sides in women's cricket. Sri Lanka have managed to win 22 games as compared to 11 wins for Pakistan.

PAK-W vs SL-W: Pitch Report

The wicket in Colombo is on the slower side. Generally, it is very dry, making it a paradise for spinners. There might be rain, which can be difficult for the batting side in the first innings. Hence, the decision of bowling first will be ideal in such scenarios.

PAK-W vs SL-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

PAK-W vs SL-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday in Colombo shows scattered thunderstorms with 70 percent precipitation. The temperature is likely to be a maximum of 28°C with humidity around 83 percent and a moderate wind speed of 24 kmph.

PAK-W vs SL-W: Last Five Results

Pakistan Women: L, L, NR, NR, L

Sri Lanka Women: NR, L, NR, L, W

PAK-W vs SL-W: Predicted XIs:

Pakistan Women: O. Sohail, M. Ali, S. Amin, N. Pervaiz, A. Riaz, F. Sana (c), S. Nawaz (wk), R. Shamim, N. Sandhu, D. Baig, S. Iqbal

Sri Lanka Women: C. Athapaththu (c), V. Gunaratne, H. Perera, K. Dilhari, H. Samarawickrama, N. de Silva, U. Prabodhani, A. Sanjeewani (wk), S. Kumari, M. Madara, I. Ranaweera

PAK-W vs SL-W: Probable Best Batter

Pakistan Women: Sidra Amin is the only Pakistani batter with a fifty in this tournament. She has looked calm in the crease and has done well against spinners.

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera has been the leading scorer for Sri Lanka. She played a great hand in the last game against Bangladesh and helped her team win the match.

PAK-W vs SL-W: Probable Best Bowler

Pakistan Women: Captain Fatima Sana had a poor last game. But overall, she has been brilliant and has 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.07.

Sri Lanka Women: Inoka Ranaweera has bowled well overall. She has taken important wickets in the middle and bowled tightly.

PAK-W vs SL-W Today’s Match Prediction: The consistent problem for Pakistan Women has been their batting. The second highest scorer for them in this tournament is Natalia Pervaiz with 73 runs. They have only one batter with a total of 80 runs in five innings. That is not how you can compete in such high-profile tournaments.

Sri Lanka have been the better batting side of the two. They have played with good contributions, which makes them favorites going into this tournament. Pakistan have a good bowling attack, but it suffered a hammering by South Africa in the previous game. Hence, Sri Lanka are expected to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!