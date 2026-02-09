PAK vs USA Prediction, Match 12, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The highlight of the group stage of the last T20 World Cup in 2024 was United States beating Pakistan to qualify for the next round. That defeat impacted Pakistan so much that they had to suffer an early exit, and the Men in Green also faced a lot of criticism all round. So what if it happens once again?

Well, we will get the answer on Tuesday as these two teams are set to face each other in the next game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. This game will be live from Sinhalese Sports Club on February 10 at 7 PM IST. Pakistan had a lucky escape in their opening game against Netherlands.

So, Salman Agha and his men should not take their next opposition lightly. USA impressed everyone with the way they tackled India with a proper plan. Though they lost, there were a number of positives to take forward. So, the USA will have a belief of beating Pakistan again.

PAK vs USA: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Pakistan vs United States, Match 12

· Venue : Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo · Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 10, 2026 (Tuesday)

PAK vs USA: Head-to-Head: PAK (0) – USA (1)

Only one game has been recorded between these two sides until now. USA won that game by the Super Over in the last T20 World Cup.

PAK vs USA: Pitch Report

The wicket at Sinhalese Sports Club is challenging for the batters. In two games played here this tournament, no batter has scored a half-century. The scores have been 147 and 103, which shows how bowling-dominant this wicket is. So, we can expect another low-scoring game on Tuesday here.

PAK vs USA: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

PAK vs USA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the scheduled evening in Colombo shows cloudy conditions where the humidity will range 68 percent. The temperature in the evening is predicted to be 28°C, with a moderate wind speed of 15 kmph.

PAK vs USA: Last Five Results

United States: W, L, W, W, L

Pakistan: L, W, W, W, W

Pakistan vs United States: Predicted XIs:

Pakistan: S. Ayub, S. Farhan, B. Azam, S. Agha (c), S. Khan, Md. Nawaz, U. Khan (wk), N. Shah, F. Ashraf, S. Mirza, A. Ahmed

United States: M. Patel (c), A. Gous (wk), S. Mukkamalla, S. Krishnamurthi, M. Kumar, S. Ranjane, M. Mohsin, H. Singh, A. Khan, S. van Schalkwyk, S. Netravalkar

PAK vs USA: Players to Watch out for

United States: If we look at the current squad, Shubham Ranjane is someone who has had a brilliant last year or so. He has improved as a T20 cricketer, and playing in a franchise league has helped him. Against India, he impressed everyone with his temperament.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub will be the key player for Pakistan. Firstly, he is in good form and can take on the USA bowling in the powerplay. Then, his spin bowling can get a few wickets early on for Pakistan as well.

Pakistan vs United States Today’s Match Prediction: Without a doubt, Pakistan are the superior side between the two. But their unpredictability playing against Associate nations is something, which has been an issue. They struggled to chase down an average total in the last game against Netherlands, whereas the USA has a better bowling unit than them.

The USA showed their bowling strength in the game against India. So, they can test Pakistan's batting unit in this game. But then, the spin unit of Pakistan gives them a clear edge. Hence, we think Pakistan will end up winning this game.

