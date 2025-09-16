PAK vs UAE Prediction, Match 9, Asia Cup 2025

PAK vs UAE Prediction: Pakistan and United Arab Emirates will compete in a virtual knockout game to make it through the Super Four.

India and Sri Lanka have qualified for the Super Four from their respective groups, and now the remaining matches will decide the two more teams for the next round. Match no. 10 will bring Pakistan and United Arab Emirates on the field, which will decide the fate of both sides. The match has a scheduled start of 8 PM IST on Wednesday, taking place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan had a poor game against archrival India, and they were completely humiliated in both departments. That broke their momentum, and now, they have to display a clinical show in this game. UAE had a good last game, and the win against Oman has helped them keep in the race. Notably, neither of these two sides can afford to lose the game, because it will mean the end of the road.

PAK vs UAE: Match Info.

· Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

· Match: Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates, Match 10

· Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

· Time: 8:00 PM IST

· Date: September 17, 2025 (Wednesday)

PAK vs UAE: Head-to-Head: Pakistan (3) vs United Arab Emirates (0)

In the past, Pakistan and UAE have come up against each other in three T20Is. The Men in Green have recorded wins in every T20I against UAE.

PAK vs UAE: Pitch Report

The wicket in Dubai has a good amount of assistance for spinners. Batters need to play with a straight bat, and playing across the line can be risky. The surface has variable bounce, making it challenging to execute big shots. Chasing has been the go-to option at this venue, which has been successful.

PAK vs UAE: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV & FanCode (App or website)

PAK vs UAE: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday evening shows excessive heat, with the highest temperature to be around 36°C. The humidity index is to be around 60-65 percent with the moderate wind speed of 14 km/h.

PAK vs UAE: Last Five Results

Pakistan: L, W, W, W, L

United Arab Emirates: L, L, L, L, W

PAK vs UAE: Predicted XIs:

United Arab Emirates’ XI: Md. Waseem (c), A. Sharafu, Md. Zohaib, R. Chopra (wk), D. Parashar, A. Khan, H. Kaushik, H. Ali, Md. Jawadullah, Md. Rohid Khan, J. Siddique

Pakistan’ XI: F. Zaman, S. Ayub, S. Farhan, Md. Haris (wk), S. Agha (c), H. Nawaz, F. Ashraf, Md. Nawaz, H. Rauf, S. Afridi, A. Ahmed

PAK vs UAE: Probable Best Batter

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman has always done well when Pakistan are under pressure. The team expects the game from him. He is someone who can put pressure from the start and is an aggressive batter.

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem needs to give his team a good start. He can be a dasher at the top, who can make it easier for other batters.

PAK vs UAE: Probable Best Bowler

Pakistan: Abrar Ahmed has been very good with his pace and variations. There is enough help for him from the pitch, and he can be a difficult prospect to handle.

United Arab Emirates: Junaid Siddique made the difference in the last game with four wickets, and he can do it again against Pakistan.

PAK vs UAE Prediction: Pakistan are better than the UAE in all departments of the game. It is because of the experience of the players and the exposure they have playing this format consistently. They lost the last game, but India were too good for them. Before the Asia Cup, Pakistan beat UAE twice in the Tri-series.

All these things make them favorites for this game. But with cricket being unpredictable, anything can happen. UAE will be confident after the last win, and if they can get a good start, they can give a shot to the win. But as of now, Pakistan will start this game as favorites.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!