PAK vs SL Prediction, Match 3, Super Four, Asia Cup 2025

PAK vs SL Prediction: Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take on each other in the must-win Super Four clash in Asia Cup 2025.

The Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 has started with two cracking contests. India and Bangladesh have won their respective matches, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan suffered a defeat each. That means these two Asian giants need to win both remaining matches in order to qualify for the final of the tournament. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will square off at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on September 23 (Tuesday) at 8 PM IST.

This match will decide the future of both sides in this tournament. The six-time champion Sri Lanka managed to stay undefeated in the group stage, but Bangladesh outplayed them in the previous game. That must have left a scar on their momentum. Pakistan have been poor in both games against India. They have surrendered against them on the field. But both sides need to leave the defeat behind and come out with an intent to win and stay alive.

PAK vs SL: Match Info.

· Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

· Match: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Match 3, Super Four

· Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

· Time: 8:00 PM IST

· Date: September 23, 2025 (Tuesday)

PAK vs SL: Head-to-Head: Sri Lanka (10) vs Pakistan (13)

These two teams have had some intense battles in the past. Pakistan lead with 13 wins, while Sri Lanka have won 10 out of 23 between the two teams.

PAK vs SL: Pitch Report

Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has an even surface, so the batters can score runs during the powerplay as the ball will be hard. However, as the ball gets slow, it will turn and grip more. But because of dew, the second innings will be easier to bat and difficult to defend.

PAK vs SL: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV & FanCode (App or website)

PAK vs SL: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday evening in Abu Dhabi will be clear but humid, as the temperature will be around 33°C. The humidity is to cross 75 percent in the evening with the moderate wind speed of 16 km/h.

PAK vs SL: Last Five Results

Sri Lanka: W, W, W, W, L

Pakistan: W, W, L, W, L

PAK vs SL: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka: P. Nissanka, K. Mendis (wk), K. Mishara, K. Perera, C. Asalanka (c), D. Shanaka, K. Mendis, W. Hasaranga, D. Wellalage, D. Chameera, N. Thushara

Pakistan: S. Ayub, S. Farhan, F. Zaman, S. Agha (c), H. Nawaz, Md. Haris (wk), Md. Nawaz, F. Ashraf, S. Afridi, H. Rauf, A. Ahmed

PAK vs SL: Probable Best Batter

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka has managed to give Sri Lanka a good start. He likes to take on the bowling in the powerplay, which has helped his team.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan is the third-highest scorer in T20s in 2025. He showed that against India and started well. Farhan will be looking to carry on his good form.

PAK vs SL: Probable Best Bowler

Sri Lanka: Dushmanth Chameera has been consistently among the wickets. He is taking early wickets with the new ball, but his ability to bowl yorkers in the final overs has also helped him.

Pakistan: Haris Rauf has been the best T20 bowler for Pakistan. He doesn't rely on swing and can take wickets even on flat wickets.

PAK vs SL Prediction: Pakistan have struggled against quality sides. They have done it in patches but have lacked the consistency across both departments. If batters are doing well, bowlers are leaking runs; if bowlers are bowling well, batters are failing. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have had better performances this season.

Sri Lanka have an in-form top order, which is giving them good starts, and then the middle order is also doing well. Dasun Shanaka's return to form must boost the confidence. But Pakistan need runs from their middle-order batters. Sri Lanka are looking more suited for a win because of their better consistency than Pakistan.

