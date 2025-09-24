PAK vs BAN Prediction, Match 5, Super Four, Asia Cup 2025

PAK vs BAN Prediction: Pakistan and Bangladesh will fight for a place in the final of the Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistan have found a ray of hope with a clinical win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. After suffering a thrashing from India, they have brilliantly regrouped themselves and produced a great game. Though they still have some areas of concern, the last win must have given them the much-needed confidence, which they lacked against India in the game.

Pakistan are now gearing up to face Bangladesh in the upcoming game, which is slated to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 25 (Thursday) with a scheduled start of 8 PM IST. This match will decide which of these two sides, are favorites to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2025. Both sides will step on the field to get a win, and we are in for a high-octane battle between the two sides.

PAK vs BAN: Match Info.

· Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

· Match: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 5, Super Four

· Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

· Time: 8:00 PM IST

· Date: September 25, 2025 (Thursday)

PAK vs BAN: Head-to-Head: Pakistan (20) vs Bangladesh (5)

Bangladesh won the last T20I series between the two teams, but Pakistan have been the dominant side. The Men in Green have recorded 20 wins out of 25 T20Is against Bangladesh, while the other five have ended in favor of Bangladesh.

PAK vs BAN: Pitch Report

The toss has made an impact in the games, as bowling first gives an edge in evening games in Dubai. The ball nips around early on, and spinners will be getting decent turn and grip. Batting will be difficult in the first innings, and the par score here is around 170+.

PAK vs BAN: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV & FanCode (App or website)

PAK vs BAN: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday evening in Dubai suggests the humidity will be between 60 and 65 percent. The temperature is likely to be around 33°C with a moderate wind speed of 16 km/h.

PAK vs BAN: Last Five Results

Pakistan: W, L, W, L, W

Bangladesh: W, L, W, L, L

PAK vs BAN: Predicted XIs:

Pakistan: S. Ayub, S. Farhan, F. Zaman, S. Agha (c), H. Talat, Md. Haris (wk), Md. Nawaz, F. Ashraf, S. Afridi, H. Rauf, A. Ahmed

Bangladesh: L. Das (c & wk), S. Hassan, T. Hasan, T. Hridoy, S. Hossain, M. Hasan, J. Ali, N. Ahmed, S. Islam, T. Ahmed, M. Rahman

PAK vs BAN: Probable Best Batter

Pakistan: With 156 runs, Sahibzada Farhan is the second-highest so far. He played well against India and played a good cameo against Sri Lanka as well and will carry a good form into this game.

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy has been in good form and has played some important roles in the middle order. This is a game where middle-order batters need to take more responsibility and Hridoy's form will be crucial.

PAK vs BAN: Probable Best Bowler

Pakistan: Haris Rauf has taken two wickets in all three games he has played in the Asia Cup 2025. He is bowling well, and his aggression brings more out of him.

Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman will have a key role in this game. His four overs will impact the score of what Pakistan score in the game.

PAK vs BAN Prediction: The stage is set for a big game which will decide the fates of these two teams. Both teams will have a last chance to qualify for the final. The toss has a big role, as winning tosses has set the game perfectly for teams. Both teams have similar issues within them.

The batting is their problem. Bowling has done okay. But before predicting the winner, make sure to note the team that wins the toss and bowls first. However, Bangladesh don't have a good record against Pakistan, and they have struggled most of the times. Hence, we think Pakistan are favorites to win this game.

