PAK-C vs SA-C Final, Dream11 Team, Prediction for World Championship of Legends 2025

PAK-C vs SA-C: The second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL 2025) had some incredible matches, and it was an exciting season for the cricket lovers. Now, the final showdown is about to begin between the two best sides of the tournament.

Pakistan Champions, who missed winning the trophy in 2024, are in for their first title. South Africa Champions didn't qualify last season, but they are in the final now. These two sides will be up against each other on Saturday at 9 PM IST. The final will be live from Edgbaston in Birmingham

Pakistan Champions and South African Champions, both were the best sides of the group round. Pakistan have not lost a single game in the WCL 2025. Will they end this season undefeated? South Africa edged past Australia Champions by just one run. But will the luck favor them in the final as well?

PAK-C vs SA-C: Match Info.

· Tournament: World Championship of Legends 2025

· Match: South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions, Final

· Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

· Time: 9:00 PM IST

· Date: August 2, 2025 (Saturday)

PAK-C vs SA-C: Head-to-Head Stats: SA-C (1) – PAK-C (1)

Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions have been against each other twice before the upcoming final. Both sides have settled for one win each.

PAK-C vs SA-C: Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is pretty handy for batting. It is a batting-first wicket, which turns slower as the game progresses. The chase will be difficult as the ball might stick to the surface more, producing an uneven bounce. We might see the score around 165-170 at this venue. In the final, the chase is always difficult because of the pressure. Hence, batting first can be an ideal decision here.

PAK-C vs SA-C: Live Streaming Details (South Africa)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

PAK-C vs SA-C: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday evening in Birmingham suggests cloudy weather with a temperature around 21°C. The expected humidity ranges between 40 and 45 percent, whereas the moderate wind speed is around 11 km/h.

PAK-C vs SA-C: Predicted XIs:

South Africa Champions (SA-C): AB de Villiers (c), Hashim Amla, JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, JP Duminy, Morne van Wyk (wk), Henry Davids, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir

Pakistan Champions (PAK-C): Shoaib Malik (c), Sharjeel Khan, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal (wk), Fawad Alam, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Umar Amin, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal

PAK-C vs SA-C: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Kamran Akmal (Vice Captain), Morne van Wyk

· Batters: AB de Villiers (Captain)

· All-rounders: J Smuts. JP Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Aamer Yamin, Mohamamd Hafeeez, Shoaib Malik

· Bowlers: Saeed Ajmal, Aaron Phangiso

Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan Champions have been in incredible form because of the quality of players they have got. Some of their players are still active, which gives them a fair chance. For South Africa, it is very important that AB de Villiers scores run. He failed in the semis, and they struggled as a team.

If Pakistan can somehow dismiss De Villiers, as they did in the league stage, Pakistan Champions have a great chance. But despite all that, South Africa Champions are slightly weaker in their bowling, and dependency on De Villiers can hurt them. We believe Pakistan Champions will win here.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!